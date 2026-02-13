Silent Auction to Support Embracing Disability

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Value: $120. Perfect for people who are physically capable of doing the work and just need someone to help with accountability along with motivation, suggestions, and tips and tricks too! Since the service is virtual, it will be done over Zoom or FaceTime, so it does not matter where you live!
This is easier for most people to fit in their schedule. You can learn & practice organizational skills by doing the work yourself!
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If you can think it, we can print it.
From obscure objects to handy everyday items to promotional flyers to trade show booths and eye-catching high-end gifts, we've been lucky to work with brands who want to make a splash in a non-digital way.
Through innovative designs and clever catchphrases (thanks to my copywriting background), we've been able to design and produce memorable swag for all sorts of brands and business owners.
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Charmelier an exclusive collection by Bomb Party. Receive this silver-plated, Charm Bracelet with removable charms! Donated by Sharon Evans an independent Rep for Bomb Party jewelry surprise reveals. We host live parties on Facebook. Facebook Group: Magical Mystery Party. Fizzcano specialist. Fizz a ring today!!
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Courtesy of Gentle Dental in Hudson, the winning bidder will receive a dental x-ray, exam, and custom take home whitening trays. Your smile is going to reach new heights!
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The Sipify straw is a revolutionary solution for individuals with dysphagia. Our innovative design delivers small, slow sips, which for some may reduce the risk of choking and aspiration. It works with hot drinks too-- the subtle aeration technology cools as you sip, preventing scalding. With Sipify, people with swallowing difficulties can enjoy their favorite beverages with confidence and independence. Experience more comfortable drinking – one sip at a time.
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The Sipify straw is a revolutionary solution for individuals with dysphagia. Our innovative design delivers small, slow sips, which for some may reduce the risk of choking and aspiration. It works with hot drinks too-- the subtle aeration technology cools as you sip, preventing scalding. With Sipify, people with swallowing difficulties can enjoy their favorite beverages with confidence and independence. Experience more comfortable drinking – one sip at a time.
Starting bid
Stop Existing, Start Living – Personal Growth Book Bundle
Meet the Author – Kate Powers
Signed by the author. Kate Powers is a longtime inclusion educator and alignment coach whose work centers emotional resilience and self-trust. Learn more at www.katepowers.net
This empowering three-book bundle is designed to help women move from overwhelm and survival mode into clarity, confidence, and intentional living.
Included in this bundle:
• Stop Existing, Start Living – A powerful guide for women who feel stuck, burned out, or disconnected from themselves. This book walks readers through understanding what’s keeping them in survival mode and how to begin living with purpose and alignment.
• Stop Existing, Start Living: The Guided Journal – A structured companion workbook that helps readers go deeper with reflective prompts, coaching-style guidance, and practical exercises to turn insight into action.
• A Garden of Gratitude – A beautifully designed 90-day gratitude journal that gently builds a daily practice of awareness, appreciation, and mindset renewal.
Together, these books offer a step-by-step pathway toward emotional clarity, self-trust, and sustainable personal growth. Perfect for anyone navigating change, rebuilding after challenge, or ready to reclaim joy in midlife.
Retail Value: $46
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Bloch Performing Arts has voice lesson availability through The Coura Voice Studio! Lucas Coura holds a Master of Music in Voice and Vocal Pedagogy from New England Conservatory. He has been teaching for seven years and performing in the Boston area. Lucas’s approach to teaching is empathetic and compassionate so students feel fully comfortable exploring their voice.
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Hi, I’m Brandie Wells, also known as The Breakthrough Medium. As an Angelic Healer, Hypnotist, and Psychic Medium, I serve around 5,000 clients each year, bringing love and wisdom from the angelic realms to illuminate both the light and shadows of the soul.
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The 52-Week Pocket Prayer Book is a yearlong journey through The Four Divine Seasons: Ignite, Trust, Grow, and Receive. Written by Elena Rodriguez of Crowned by Faith Collective and ShowYourCrown.com.
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A Strategy Session is a single virtual session used for strategizing a Feng Shui fix for a single room, specific life challenge, to ask a Feng Shui question about your space. These sessions are virtual and 45 minutes.
We’ll pinpoint personalized adjustments to make in your environment to improve your personal energy and potential so you can:
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Enjoy a half batch of tiny loaves! A customized box of 6 perfectly portioned quick breads in a variety of flavors that you get to decide. Build your box by picking some of our best sellers, including Banana Bread with Chocolate Chips and Lemon Poppy Seed.
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Your Mini Self Care Kit isn’t just a box, it’s a moment for you. Set aside a few quiet minutes to soak in the bath salts, nourish your skin with the Brazilian Berry lotion, and keep the “love” compact nearby as a daily reminder to treat yourself with the same kindness you give everyone else.
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Donated by Anastasia Papanikolaou from One Cosmic Heart. A very nourishing face oil. Also good to use on dry skin in general.
1 ounce bottle
Ingredients: Olive oil infused with various herbs including calendula, chamomile, lavender, lemon balm, plantain, rose, rosemary, yarrow, Vitamin E, rose quartz chips and love. Herbs are either organic or wild-crafted.
I love using this oil both in the winter for dry skin and also in the summer if I have spent a lot of time in the sun and my skin feels a little dry.
Shake bottle well before you use it. I use 3-6 drops per use. A little goes a long way. This is very moisturizing and you may not need to use this every day.
Benefits of the herbs:
I've listed the ingredients in case anyone is allergic to any of the plants or herbs in the oil.
Not made with essential oils. There is a light natural scent from the plants and herbs, very light.
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Get access to Fletcher Ellingson’s video course, The Practice of Feeling Good. In addition you will receive a copy of his Amazon best selling book, The Practice of Feeling Good. And finally you will receive his Trilogy of Powerful Decisions: three uplifting audio recordings to help you start your day with Gratitude and the expectation of goodness.
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Bring a touch of charm and functionality to your everyday style with this beautifully quilted tote bag. Featuring a playful print on crisp white fabric, this bag combines whimsical design with practical details.
This tote is as versatile as it is stylish—ideal for travel, errands, or adding a pop of personality to your outfit.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!