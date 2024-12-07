Desert Dog Project's Silent Auction Week 2

Michael Kors Voyager Handbag in Heather Grey Step up your accessory game with the stunning Michael Kors Voyager Handbag in Heather Grey—brand new with tags and ready to become your new favorite bag! Why You'll Love It: This stylish tote combines elegance and functionality, making it the perfect companion for any occasion—be it work, casual outings, or nights out on the town. Premium Quality: Crafted from solid color crossgrain leather with matching handles, this bag is designed to last and impress in any setting. Organization Made Easy: Stay effortlessly organized with multiple pockets and compartments: 1 middle zip compartment to secure your essentials 1 interior zip pocket for added security 8 interior slip pockets and a key clip for quick access Fits an iPad or 13" tablet with ease! Stylish Details: Featuring a sturdy base, a chic zipper closure, and gold-tone hardware, this tote is adorned with the iconic Michael Kors logo plaque that exudes luxury and sophistication. Perfect Dimensions: With dimensions of 14" W x 11" H x 6" D (35.5 cm W x 28 cm H x 15.25 cm D), it’s the ideal size for your daily essentials while still making a statement. Designed for Your Lifestyle: This versatile handbag is water-resistant and easy to clean, making it perfect for everyday wear, travel, errands, or important meetings. Don’t miss the opportunity to add this timeless and chic piece to your collection! Grab your Michael Kors Voyager Handbag today and elevate your style to new heights! MSRP: $258

Michael Kors Voyager Handbag in Heather Grey Step up your accessory game with the stunning Michael Kors Voyager Handbag in Heather Grey—brand new with tags and ready to become your new favorite bag! Why You'll Love It: This stylish tote combines elegance and functionality, making it the perfect companion for any occasion—be it work, casual outings, or nights out on the town. Premium Quality: Crafted from solid color crossgrain leather with matching handles, this bag is designed to last and impress in any setting. Organization Made Easy: Stay effortlessly organized with multiple pockets and compartments: 1 middle zip compartment to secure your essentials 1 interior zip pocket for added security 8 interior slip pockets and a key clip for quick access Fits an iPad or 13" tablet with ease! Stylish Details: Featuring a sturdy base, a chic zipper closure, and gold-tone hardware, this tote is adorned with the iconic Michael Kors logo plaque that exudes luxury and sophistication. Perfect Dimensions: With dimensions of 14" W x 11" H x 6" D (35.5 cm W x 28 cm H x 15.25 cm D), it’s the ideal size for your daily essentials while still making a statement. Designed for Your Lifestyle: This versatile handbag is water-resistant and easy to clean, making it perfect for everyday wear, travel, errands, or important meetings. Don’t miss the opportunity to add this timeless and chic piece to your collection! Grab your Michael Kors Voyager Handbag today and elevate your style to new heights! MSRP: $258

More details...