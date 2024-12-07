Desert Dog Project's Silent Auction Week 2

Paperdoll Aesthetics - Full custom facial ($99 value)
$50
Starting bid
Treat Yourself with a Full Custom Facial!
Experience the ultimate in skincare with a Full Custom Facial at Pamperdoll Aesthetics, where licensed aesthetician Lindsay boasts an impeccable 5.0 average rating from over 31 reviews on Google!
Location: Premier medspa situated in Scottsdale
Session Details: Enjoy a completely customized facial tailored specifically to your skin condition, needs, and goals.
Value: This luxurious facial is valued at $99 and offers an exceptional opportunity to rejuvenate your skin.
Indulge in professional care that focuses on enhancing your natural beauty. Book your session today for a refreshing and revitalizing experience at Pamperdoll Aesthetics!
want to learn more? head to https://www.pamperdoll.com/
$99 value
Treat Yourself with a Full Custom Facial!
Experience the ultimate in skincare with a Full Custom Facial at Pamperdoll Aesthetics, where licensed aesthetician Lindsay boasts an impeccable 5.0 average rating from over 31 reviews on Google!
Location: Premier medspa situated in Scottsdale
Session Details: Enjoy a completely customized facial tailored specifically to your skin condition, needs, and goals.
Value: This luxurious facial is valued at $99 and offers an exceptional opportunity to rejuvenate your skin.
Indulge in professional care that focuses on enhancing your natural beauty. Book your session today for a refreshing and revitalizing experience at Pamperdoll Aesthetics!
want to learn more? head to https://www.pamperdoll.com/
$99 value
60 Minute outdoor photo shoot in East Valley
$150
Starting bid
60-Minute Outdoor Photo Shoot
Capture your special moments with a 60-Minute Outdoor Photo Shoot in the beautiful East Valley, provided by Sage and Honey Photo!
Certificate Details: This certificate is valid for any outdoor, hour-long photo shoot, allowing you to choose the perfect setting that suits your style.
Expires: Valid until 6/1/25, giving you plenty of time to plan your session.
Instagram: @sageandhoneyphoto for stunning portfolio examples and inspiration.
Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with professional photography! Get your certificate today and prepare for a memorable experience!
$300 value
60-Minute Outdoor Photo Shoot
Capture your special moments with a 60-Minute Outdoor Photo Shoot in the beautiful East Valley, provided by Sage and Honey Photo!
Certificate Details: This certificate is valid for any outdoor, hour-long photo shoot, allowing you to choose the perfect setting that suits your style.
Expires: Valid until 6/1/25, giving you plenty of time to plan your session.
Instagram: @sageandhoneyphoto for stunning portfolio examples and inspiration.
Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with professional photography! Get your certificate today and prepare for a memorable experience!
$300 value
Friends night out package (Lou Malnatis)
$35
Starting bid
If you like you have a fun "Friends Night Out" package! Here’s what it includes:
- $25 Lou Malnatis Gift Card: Enjoy some delicious deep-dish pizza or other menu items.
- Axe Throwing Sessions: 4 sessions of 60-minute axe throwing at Pecan Lake in Queen Creek, courtesy of Delia Leal from My Home Group Realty.
This package offers a combination of great food and an exciting activity, making it perfect for a memorable night with friends! If you need help with organizing it further or have specific questions, feel free to ask!
If you like you have a fun "Friends Night Out" package! Here’s what it includes:
- $25 Lou Malnatis Gift Card: Enjoy some delicious deep-dish pizza or other menu items.
- Axe Throwing Sessions: 4 sessions of 60-minute axe throwing at Pecan Lake in Queen Creek, courtesy of Delia Leal from My Home Group Realty.
This package offers a combination of great food and an exciting activity, making it perfect for a memorable night with friends! If you need help with organizing it further or have specific questions, feel free to ask!
$50 Pour Decisions Gift Card + Small dog basket
$25
Starting bid
Pour Decisions Gift Package
Treat your furry friend and enjoy some fun with our Pour Decisions Gift Package!
$50 Pour Decisions Gift Card: Use this gift card at Pour Decisions to enjoy a selection of drinks and delicious food.
Small Dog Basket: Perfectly designed for your small to medium-sized pup, this charming basket includes:
24 oz Box of Milkbone Treats: Tasty and nutritious treats your dog will love.
2 Smaller Chew Toys: Ideal for keeping your pet entertained and engaged.
This package is perfect for pet owners looking to pamper their dogs while enjoying a delightful outing. Grab this combo today for a fun-filled experience!
$75 value
Pour Decisions Gift Package
Treat your furry friend and enjoy some fun with our Pour Decisions Gift Package!
$50 Pour Decisions Gift Card: Use this gift card at Pour Decisions to enjoy a selection of drinks and delicious food.
Small Dog Basket: Perfectly designed for your small to medium-sized pup, this charming basket includes:
24 oz Box of Milkbone Treats: Tasty and nutritious treats your dog will love.
2 Smaller Chew Toys: Ideal for keeping your pet entertained and engaged.
This package is perfect for pet owners looking to pamper their dogs while enjoying a delightful outing. Grab this combo today for a fun-filled experience!
$75 value
Michael Kors Voyager handbag in Heather Grey- new with tags!
$75
Starting bid
Michael Kors Voyager Handbag in Heather Grey
Step up your accessory game with the stunning Michael Kors Voyager Handbag in Heather Grey—brand new with tags and ready to become your new favorite bag!
Why You'll Love It: This stylish tote combines elegance and functionality, making it the perfect companion for any occasion—be it work, casual outings, or nights out on the town.
Premium Quality: Crafted from solid color crossgrain leather with matching handles, this bag is designed to last and impress in any setting.
Organization Made Easy: Stay effortlessly organized with multiple pockets and compartments:
1 middle zip compartment to secure your essentials
1 interior zip pocket for added security
8 interior slip pockets and a key clip for quick access
Fits an iPad or 13" tablet with ease!
Stylish Details: Featuring a sturdy base, a chic zipper closure, and gold-tone hardware, this tote is adorned with the iconic Michael Kors logo plaque that exudes luxury and sophistication.
Perfect Dimensions: With dimensions of 14" W x 11" H x 6" D (35.5 cm W x 28 cm H x 15.25 cm D), it’s the ideal size for your daily essentials while still making a statement.
Designed for Your Lifestyle: This versatile handbag is water-resistant and easy to clean, making it perfect for everyday wear, travel, errands, or important meetings.
Don’t miss the opportunity to add this timeless and chic piece to your collection! Grab your Michael Kors Voyager Handbag today and elevate your style to new heights!
MSRP: $258
Michael Kors Voyager Handbag in Heather Grey
Step up your accessory game with the stunning Michael Kors Voyager Handbag in Heather Grey—brand new with tags and ready to become your new favorite bag!
Why You'll Love It: This stylish tote combines elegance and functionality, making it the perfect companion for any occasion—be it work, casual outings, or nights out on the town.
Premium Quality: Crafted from solid color crossgrain leather with matching handles, this bag is designed to last and impress in any setting.
Organization Made Easy: Stay effortlessly organized with multiple pockets and compartments:
1 middle zip compartment to secure your essentials
1 interior zip pocket for added security
8 interior slip pockets and a key clip for quick access
Fits an iPad or 13" tablet with ease!
Stylish Details: Featuring a sturdy base, a chic zipper closure, and gold-tone hardware, this tote is adorned with the iconic Michael Kors logo plaque that exudes luxury and sophistication.
Perfect Dimensions: With dimensions of 14" W x 11" H x 6" D (35.5 cm W x 28 cm H x 15.25 cm D), it’s the ideal size for your daily essentials while still making a statement.
Designed for Your Lifestyle: This versatile handbag is water-resistant and easy to clean, making it perfect for everyday wear, travel, errands, or important meetings.
Don’t miss the opportunity to add this timeless and chic piece to your collection! Grab your Michael Kors Voyager Handbag today and elevate your style to new heights!
MSRP: $258
Two children's Plushie Animal Toys
$25
Starting bid
Adorable Children's Plushie Animal Toys (2)
Delight your little ones with these charming handmade Plushie Animal Toys crafted by local Arizona artist Sabrina Greer Smith!
Includes:
Black and Grey Mouse: A cute and cuddly companion, perfect for imaginative play.
White and Brown Dog: This lovable dog plushie is sure to become a new best friend.
Materials: Both toys are made from soft chenille blanket yarn, ensuring they are not only adorable but also cozy and safe for children.
Bring home these unique, handcrafted toys that inspire creativity and comfort. Order now and give the gift of companionship and joy!
$75 value
Adorable Children's Plushie Animal Toys (2)
Delight your little ones with these charming handmade Plushie Animal Toys crafted by local Arizona artist Sabrina Greer Smith!
Includes:
Black and Grey Mouse: A cute and cuddly companion, perfect for imaginative play.
White and Brown Dog: This lovable dog plushie is sure to become a new best friend.
Materials: Both toys are made from soft chenille blanket yarn, ensuring they are not only adorable but also cozy and safe for children.
Bring home these unique, handcrafted toys that inspire creativity and comfort. Order now and give the gift of companionship and joy!
$75 value
Custom Large, cozy finger knit blanket
$50
Starting bid
Custom Large Finger Knit Blanket
Cozy up in style with our Custom Large Finger Knit Blanket, crafted by the talented local company Made with Love by Michelle. Available in a beautiful blend of black, white, and grey, this blanket is perfect for adding a modern touch to any room.
Made from soft and cozy chenille-feeling yarn, it provides unmatched warmth and comfort, making it an ideal companion for chilly evenings or as a decorative piece on your couch or bed.
Don't miss out on this luxurious, handmade blanket that combines quality craftsmanship with contemporary design. Order yours today and enjoy the perfect blend of style and coziness!
$150 value
Custom Large Finger Knit Blanket
Cozy up in style with our Custom Large Finger Knit Blanket, crafted by the talented local company Made with Love by Michelle. Available in a beautiful blend of black, white, and grey, this blanket is perfect for adding a modern touch to any room.
Made from soft and cozy chenille-feeling yarn, it provides unmatched warmth and comfort, making it an ideal companion for chilly evenings or as a decorative piece on your couch or bed.
Don't miss out on this luxurious, handmade blanket that combines quality craftsmanship with contemporary design. Order yours today and enjoy the perfect blend of style and coziness!
$150 value
Cigar celebration basket
$35
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with our Cigar Celebration Basket! This luxurious basket includes everything you need for a sophisticated cigar experience:
5 Fine Cigars: Enjoy premium cigars from local AZ business Figuardo Cigar Company, featuring the Punch CP Rancho.
Indulge in rich, earthy, and creamy flavors crafted from pure, premium Honduran tobacco, packed inside a delicious Robusto. Perfect for lovers of fuller-bodied Honduran leaf!
Lotus Cigar Cutter: Effortlessly prepare your cigars for a perfect draw with this stylish cutter.
2 Whiskey Glasses: Perfect for sipping your favorite whiskey as you unwind with your cigars.
This basket is an ideal gift for cigar aficionados or anyone looking to enjoy a refined evening. Order now and celebrate in style!
Value: $150
Elevate your next gathering with our Cigar Celebration Basket! This luxurious basket includes everything you need for a sophisticated cigar experience:
5 Fine Cigars: Enjoy premium cigars from local AZ business Figuardo Cigar Company, featuring the Punch CP Rancho.
Indulge in rich, earthy, and creamy flavors crafted from pure, premium Honduran tobacco, packed inside a delicious Robusto. Perfect for lovers of fuller-bodied Honduran leaf!
Lotus Cigar Cutter: Effortlessly prepare your cigars for a perfect draw with this stylish cutter.
2 Whiskey Glasses: Perfect for sipping your favorite whiskey as you unwind with your cigars.
This basket is an ideal gift for cigar aficionados or anyone looking to enjoy a refined evening. Order now and celebrate in style!
Value: $150
At home DIY Home Improvement Basket - 89 piece toolset, more
$75
Starting bid
At Home DIY Home Improvement Basket
Gear up for your next project with our At-Home DIY Home Improvement Basket! This comprehensive basket includes everything you need for home improvement tasks:
Hyper Tough 89-Piece Household Toolset: A versatile set containing all the essential tools for various DIY projects.
Hart Tool Belt: Features 11 pockets to keep your tools organized and within reach while you work.
Safety Goggles: Protect your eyes while tackling those projects safely.
Plano Prolatch Stowaway: Adjustable compartments for easy tool organization and transport.
Hyper Tough Duck Canvas Gloves: Comfortable and durable gloves in Men's Large size for added protection.
This basket is perfect for both amateur and seasoned DIY enthusiasts! Grab yours today and start transforming your home with confidence!
$300 Value
At Home DIY Home Improvement Basket
Gear up for your next project with our At-Home DIY Home Improvement Basket! This comprehensive basket includes everything you need for home improvement tasks:
Hyper Tough 89-Piece Household Toolset: A versatile set containing all the essential tools for various DIY projects.
Hart Tool Belt: Features 11 pockets to keep your tools organized and within reach while you work.
Safety Goggles: Protect your eyes while tackling those projects safely.
Plano Prolatch Stowaway: Adjustable compartments for easy tool organization and transport.
Hyper Tough Duck Canvas Gloves: Comfortable and durable gloves in Men's Large size for added protection.
This basket is perfect for both amateur and seasoned DIY enthusiasts! Grab yours today and start transforming your home with confidence!
$300 Value
Chanel skincare bundle ($760 value)
$150
Starting bid
This Chanel skincare bundle features luxurious formulations aimed at combatting aging and enhancing skin health. For specific questions about the products or routines, feel free to ask!
This bundle includes Sublimage La Lotion (125mL), Sublimage Le Fluide Emulsion (50mL), and the N°1 Red Camellia Revitalizing Duo (1 fl oz & 0.5 oz).
Details on each product:
Sublimage La Lotion (125mL - $195)
Description: A nourishing first step in the Sublimage ritual, targeting hydration, comfort, wrinkles, uniformity, strength, and radiance.
Key Ingredients: Polyfractioned Vanilla Planifolia, Vanilla Planifolia Milk.
Benefits: Hydrates, reduces wrinkles, and supports skin barrier.
Application: Use morning and evening on clean skin with a specific massage technique.
Sublimage Le Fluide Emulsion (50mL - $345)
Description: A lightweight emulsion that refines skin texture and addresses hydration, comfort, and radiance.
Key Ingredients: Polyfractioned Vanilla Planifolia, mattifying roucou seed extract.
Benefits: Hydrates, mattifies, and leaves skin soft.
Application: Apply after La Lotion on face and neck morning and evening.
N°1 Red Camellia Revitalizing Duo (1 fl oz & 0.5 oz - $170)
Description: A travel-friendly duo that helps correct five signs of aging, improving skin nourishment and protection.
Key Ingredients: Red Camellia Extract, Camellia Yeast Extract.
Benefits: Enhances elasticity, refines pores, and boosts hydration.
Application: Follow a specific technique, applying serum before the cream.
This Chanel skincare bundle features luxurious formulations aimed at combatting aging and enhancing skin health. For specific questions about the products or routines, feel free to ask!
This bundle includes Sublimage La Lotion (125mL), Sublimage Le Fluide Emulsion (50mL), and the N°1 Red Camellia Revitalizing Duo (1 fl oz & 0.5 oz).
Details on each product:
Sublimage La Lotion (125mL - $195)
Description: A nourishing first step in the Sublimage ritual, targeting hydration, comfort, wrinkles, uniformity, strength, and radiance.
Key Ingredients: Polyfractioned Vanilla Planifolia, Vanilla Planifolia Milk.
Benefits: Hydrates, reduces wrinkles, and supports skin barrier.
Application: Use morning and evening on clean skin with a specific massage technique.
Sublimage Le Fluide Emulsion (50mL - $345)
Description: A lightweight emulsion that refines skin texture and addresses hydration, comfort, and radiance.
Key Ingredients: Polyfractioned Vanilla Planifolia, mattifying roucou seed extract.
Benefits: Hydrates, mattifies, and leaves skin soft.
Application: Apply after La Lotion on face and neck morning and evening.
N°1 Red Camellia Revitalizing Duo (1 fl oz & 0.5 oz - $170)
Description: A travel-friendly duo that helps correct five signs of aging, improving skin nourishment and protection.
Key Ingredients: Red Camellia Extract, Camellia Yeast Extract.
Benefits: Enhances elasticity, refines pores, and boosts hydration.
Application: Follow a specific technique, applying serum before the cream.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!