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About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction: Whiskey House Special Selection - Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel - Barrel Proof - Tennessee Whiskey 750ml

Pick-up location

at 100 Taylor, 101 Van Buren St Suite A9, Nashville, TN 37208, USA

Whiskey House Special Selection: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel item
Whiskey House Special Selection: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel
$100

Starting bid

Whiskey House Special Selection - Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel - Barrel Proof - Tennessee Whiskey 750ml


Jack Daniel’s Distillery

“JB’s Birthday Pick, 12/4/2024”

135.2 Proof

Selected by: Whiskey House Founder John Brittle & Friends

Whiskey House Special Selection - Knob Creek Cask Strength item
Whiskey House Special Selection - Knob Creek Cask Strength
$100

Starting bid

Whiskey House Special Selection - Knob Creek Cask Strength Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey 750ml


James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Fred Noe - 7th Generation Whiskey Maker

7 Years 3 Months Old

116.5 Proof

Selected by: Whiskey House and Pinch Penny Liquors

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!