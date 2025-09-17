Silent Auction: Whiskey House Special Selection - Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel - Barrel Proof - Tennessee Whiskey 750ml

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Starting bid
Whiskey House Special Selection - Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel - Barrel Proof - Tennessee Whiskey 750ml
Jack Daniel’s Distillery
“JB’s Birthday Pick, 12/4/2024”
135.2 Proof
Selected by: Whiskey House Founder John Brittle & Friends
Starting bid
Whiskey House Special Selection - Knob Creek Cask Strength Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey 750ml
James B. Beam Distilling Co.
Fred Noe - 7th Generation Whiskey Maker
7 Years 3 Months Old
116.5 Proof
Selected by: Whiskey House and Pinch Penny Liquors
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