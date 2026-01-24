Private Yoga With Jeannie

Jeannie is offering a certificate for a one-hour private yoga or pranayama (breathing exercises) session, available only to women. This session can take place at the museum, your residence, a gym, or any location of your choice (including over Zoom). Jeannie received her YT 200 yoga teacher training in 2019 and has been practicing yoga for 24 years. She also completed yoga therapy training in 2021–22 and served as a yoga therapist trainee until she began the journey of founding the AAPI History Museum in 2022.