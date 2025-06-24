🎆 Silent Cookie Auction – 4th of July Edition!

This vibrant and playful cookie collection of 18 cookies, is bursting with red, white, and blue charm! Featuring everything from patriotic popsicles and snow cones to cowboy boots, hats, and bunting fans—this set has a little something for everyone. With cookies shaped like the USA, balloon bunches, peace signs, and fireworks, it’s the perfect mix of Americana and festive fun.
Each cookie is decorated by hand with meticulous detail and bold colors, making this a standout centerpiece for any 4th of July celebration.
Bid generously—freedom never tasted so sweet!
This vibrant and playful cookie collection of 18 cookies, is bursting with red, white, and blue charm! Featuring everything from patriotic popsicles and snow cones to cowboy boots, hats, and bunting fans—this set has a little something for everyone. With cookies shaped like the USA, balloon bunches, peace signs, and fireworks, it’s the perfect mix of Americana and festive fun.
Each cookie is decorated by hand with meticulous detail and bold colors, making this a standout centerpiece for any 4th of July celebration.
Bid generously—freedom never tasted so sweet!
Star-Spangled Pinwheel
$30
Starting bid
This eye-catching, handcrafted cookie set bursts with patriotic flair—just like a firework in cookie form! Designed as a pinwheel, each “blade” features intricate woodgrain and star-spangled patterns in rich shades of red, white, and blue. The center cookie proudly displays a festive “Happy 4th of July” message with fireworks to match.
This one-of-a-kind centerpiece of 13 cookies, is as delicious as it is stunning, and it’s perfect for your holiday table—or as a show-stopping gift.
Sweeten your celebration and help a great cause at the same time!
This eye-catching, handcrafted cookie set bursts with patriotic flair—just like a firework in cookie form! Designed as a pinwheel, each “blade” features intricate woodgrain and star-spangled patterns in rich shades of red, white, and blue. The center cookie proudly displays a festive “Happy 4th of July” message with fireworks to match.
This one-of-a-kind centerpiece of 13 cookies, is as delicious as it is stunning, and it’s perfect for your holiday table—or as a show-stopping gift.
Sweeten your celebration and help a great cause at the same time!
Firework Finale
$40
Starting bid
This bold and elegant 29 cookie starburst set is a true showstopper! Designed to look like an exploding firework of stars, this red, white, and blue arrangement features perfectly hand-decorated star cookies radiating from a large central cookie that will read “4th of July.”
The clean lines, classic color scheme, and striking symmetry make this set a beautiful centerpiece for your Independence Day gathering—or a standout gift for a patriotic party host.
Make your 4th extra meaningful—one sweet star at a time!
This bold and elegant 29 cookie starburst set is a true showstopper! Designed to look like an exploding firework of stars, this red, white, and blue arrangement features perfectly hand-decorated star cookies radiating from a large central cookie that will read “4th of July.”
The clean lines, classic color scheme, and striking symmetry make this set a beautiful centerpiece for your Independence Day gathering—or a standout gift for a patriotic party host.
Make your 4th extra meaningful—one sweet star at a time!
Stars & Stripes Forever
$25
Starting bid
Simple, bold, and beautifully patriotic—this 12-cookie set is a clean and classic tribute to the red, white, and blue. Shaped like stylized stars, each cookie is iced in vivid red, white, or navy blue with crisp white stars. The center cookie proudly reads “Stars and Stripes” surrounded by bursts of fireworks.
Perfect for your July 4th dessert table or as a gift that shows your love for America—and for cats in need!
Make your celebration sweet and your impact even sweeter!
Simple, bold, and beautifully patriotic—this 12-cookie set is a clean and classic tribute to the red, white, and blue. Shaped like stylized stars, each cookie is iced in vivid red, white, or navy blue with crisp white stars. The center cookie proudly reads “Stars and Stripes” surrounded by bursts of fireworks.
Perfect for your July 4th dessert table or as a gift that shows your love for America—and for cats in need!
Make your celebration sweet and your impact even sweeter!
Star-Spangled Skies
$35
Starting bid
Celebrate Independence Day with a bang! This 14-cookie set features a bold “4th of July – Independence Day” centerpiece surrounded by teardrop cookies hand-decorated with shimmering white fireworks against a deep night-sky background. Elegant, festive, and full of patriotic flair—this set is sure to light up your dessert table.
Perfect for your July 4th gathering or as a thoughtful gift for your favorite host with a sweet tooth.
🎇 Bring the fireworks—and the heart—to your celebration this year!
Celebrate Independence Day with a bang! This 14-cookie set features a bold “4th of July – Independence Day” centerpiece surrounded by teardrop cookies hand-decorated with shimmering white fireworks against a deep night-sky background. Elegant, festive, and full of patriotic flair—this set is sure to light up your dessert table.
Perfect for your July 4th gathering or as a thoughtful gift for your favorite host with a sweet tooth.
🎇 Bring the fireworks—and the heart—to your celebration this year!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!