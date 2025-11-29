Kingdom Legacy Foundation

Hosted by

Kingdom Legacy Foundation

About this event

Silent Night Disco Party

211 Peach Ave

Cleveland, TX 77327, USA

General Admission
$10
  • Ages 13–24
  • Includes entry, headphones, glow elements, refreshments
  • Capped at 75 tickets so don't delay!
Sponsor a Teen/Young Adult
$10

Provide one complimentary ticket for a teen or young adult to attend. KLF will distribute sponsored tickets to families in need.

Sponsor Five Teens/Young Adults
$50

Sponsor five teens/young adults to attend the Silent Night Party. Your support helps us reach those who may not otherwise be able to participate.

Bronze Event Supporter
$100

Support the Silent Night Party and KLF’s youth programs. Includes recognition on our event banner and at the event.

Silver Event Sponsor
$250

Help us make this event possible and support KLF’s mission. Includes banner + event mention + website recognition.

Gold Event Sponsor
$500

Become a top-level sponsor for Silent Night Party and help launch KLF’s youth initiatives. Includes premier recognition across event materials.

Kingdom Builder Sponsor
$1,000

As a Kingdom Builder Sponsor, you’ll receive premier logo placement on all event materials, a full-year feature on the KLF website, exclusive KLF merch, special recognition during the event plus more!

Add a donation for Kingdom Legacy Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!