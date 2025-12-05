Town of Merrillville Parks & Recreation

Hosted by

Town of Merrillville Parks & Recreation

About this event

Silent Party - Celebrating Inclusion & Awareness

6600 Broadway

Merrillville, IN 46410, USA

Still a Great Deal
$10

All proceeds benefit Social Programs for Different Abilities at the Community Center.

VIP Section 1 - 2pm-4pm
$125

1 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 101 tickets

Group of 10 will be set up in the VIP Lounge. Include Juice Bar Service near the DJ booth. Only 1 package available.


All proceeds benefit Social Programs for Different Abilities at the Community Center.

VIP Section 1 - 2pm-4pm
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Group of 10 will be set up in the VIP Lounge. Include Juice Bar Service near the DJ booth. Only 1 package available.


All proceeds benefit Social Programs for Different Abilities at the Community Center.

VIP Section 1 - 5pm-7pm
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Group of 10 will be set up in the VIP Lounge. Include Juice Bar Service near the DJ booth. Only 1 package available.


All proceeds benefit Social Programs for Different Abilities at the Community Center.

VIP Section 2 - 5pm-7pm
$125
This is a group ticket, it includes 1010 tickets

Group of 10 will be set up in the VIP Lounge. Include Juice Bar Service near the DJ booth. Only 1 package available.


All proceeds benefit Social Programs for Different Abilities at the Community Center.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!