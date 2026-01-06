Schoenstatt on the Lake - Retreat Center

Hosted by

Schoenstatt on the Lake - Retreat Center

About this event

Silent Retreat for Women

27762 Co Hwy 27

Sleepy Eye, MN 56085, USA

Remaining Balance for Saturday Only
$20
Remaining Balance for the Wknd
$166
Register and Prepay Option #1
$191

Register and prepay for a single room, the retreat and 5 meals

Register and Prepay Option #2
$171

Register and prepay for a shared room, the retreat and 5 meals

Register and Deposit Only Option
$25

Register and pay the deposit. The remaining balance will be due upon arrival. Please note in the registration if you want a single room or a shared room

Saturday Only Register and Prepay
$40

Register and prepay for the Saturday only retreat from 9am-4pm

Lunch is included

Register and Deposit for Saturday Only
$20

Register and pay the deposit. The remaining balance will be due upon arrival.

Lunch is included in the cost.

Add a donation for Schoenstatt on the Lake - Retreat Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!