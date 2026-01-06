Silent Retreat for Women

Hosted by
About this event
Register and prepay for a single room, the retreat and 5 meals
Register and prepay for a shared room, the retreat and 5 meals
Register and pay the deposit. The remaining balance will be due upon arrival. Please note in the registration if you want a single room or a shared room
Register and prepay for the Saturday only retreat from 9am-4pm
Lunch is included
Register and pay the deposit. The remaining balance will be due upon arrival.
Lunch is included in the cost.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!