Ridgefield Historical Society

Hosted by

Ridgefield Historical Society

About this event

Silhouettes by Deborah O'Connor

4 Sunset Ln

Ridgefield, CT 06877, USA

9:00 AM Silhouettes Reservation
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 9:00 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

9:10 AM Silhouettes Reservation
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 9:10 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

9:20 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 9:20 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

9:30 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 9:30 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

9:40 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 9:40 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

9:50 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 9:50 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

10:00 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 10:00 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

10:10 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 10:10 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

10:20 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 10:20 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

10:30 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 10:30 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

10:40 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 10:40 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

10:50 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 10:50 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

11:00 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 11:00 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

11:10 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 11:10 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

11:20 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 11:20 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

11:30 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 11:30 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

11:40 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 11:40 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

11:50 AM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 11:50 AM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

12:20 PM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 12:20 PM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

12:30 PM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 12:30 PM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

12:40 PM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 12:40 PM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

12:50 PM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 12:50 PM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

1:00 PM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 1:00 PM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

1:10 PM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 1:10 PM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

1:20 PM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 1:20 PM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

1:30 PM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 1:30 PM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

1:40 PM Silhouettes Appointment
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 1:40 PM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

1:50 PM Silhouettes Reservation
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 1:50 PM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

2:00 PM Silhouettes Reservation
$30

This payment is a $30 nonrefundable deposit which reserves your seat for one ten minute appointment at 2:00 PM and will be applied to the total cost of your silhouette(s), which start at $30 each. Ms. O’Connor can create silhouettes for 1-2 subjects during each appointment. If you plan to have silhouettes made for more than 2 subjects, please book two consecutive appointments.


Photography Release

By registering for and participating in this event hosted by the Ridgefield Historical Society, you grant permission to the Ridgefield Historical Society to use photographs and/or video of you and your family taken at this event in publications, news releases, online, and in other communications related to the mission of the Ridgefield Historical Society.

Original unframed silhouette
$30
Extra unframed copy of the silhouette
$15
Mat (8″x10″) for one subject
$10
Mat (11″x14″) for groupings of 2-3 subjects
$20
Plain Black Oval Frame (5”x7”) for one subject
$20
Plain Black Oval Frame (8”x10”) for groupings of 2-3 subject
$30
Deluxe Oval Frame with gold leaf (5″x7″) for one subject
$40
Deluxe Oval Frame with gold leaf (8″x10″) for groupings of 2
$60

Deluxe Oval Frame with gold leaf (8″x10″) for groupings of 2-3 subjects

Add a donation for Ridgefield Historical Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!