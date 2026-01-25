Hacksburg

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Hacksburg

About this event

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Silicone Mold Making and Casting

1872 Pratt Dr

Blacksburg, VA 24061, USA

Add a donation for Hacksburg

$

Non-Member Class Fee & Materials Fee
$20

Please select this option if you are NOT a Hacksburg member and you would like to make an item in the class.

Member RSVP & Materials Fee
$15

Please select this option if you are a Hacksburg member and you would like to make an item in the class.

Non-Member Class Fee
$5

Please select this option if you are NOT a Hacksburg member and do NOT want to make an item in the class.

Member RSVP
Free

Please select this option if you are a Hacksburg member and you do NOT want to make an item in the class.

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