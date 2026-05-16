Silken Twine Solace For Pediatric Cancer Patients Inc

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Silken Twine Solace For Pediatric Cancer Patients Inc

About this shop

Silken Twine Solace For Pediatric Cancer Patients Inc's Shop

The Menu Cookbook item
The Menu Cookbook
$20

We present you with a collection of healthy Indian recipes—composed of various preparations of vegetables, grains, and lentils. While the book is mainly made up of vegetarian recipes, a few poultry and pescatarian recipes have been included for diversity. We provide a detailed description of everyday recipes from the Malaviya family.

With this book, children who leave the nest can bring a comforting piece of home with them as they learn to cook the foods of a traditional Indian household like ours. All proceeds of this book will go to supporting Silken Twine's mission of supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families.

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T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$15

Silken Twine Burgundy T-Shirt

Mug item
Mug
$15

12oz Silken Twine Mug

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