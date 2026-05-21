Silly Lily Foundation's Silent Auction

🌟 Ultimate New England Family Adventure Package – Over $1,450 Value! 🌟

Create unforgettable memories with this incredible collection of family-friendly experiences featuring history, science, animals, art, nature, theater, and hands-on fun across New England! From museums and aquariums to zoos, farms, wildlife adventures, and live performances, this package is packed with opportunities for exploration and family fun. 🦒🔬🌳🎨🐠🎭

This amazing package includes admission to SIXTEEN exciting destinations and experiences:

🌾 Coggeshall Farm Museum Family Pass

Step back in time at Coggeshall Farm Museum with a one-time daytime admission pass for 2 adults and 2 youth. Explore a working coastal farm, meet heritage animals, and experience hands-on history through interactive demonstrations and beautiful walking grounds.

🔬 Discovery Museum Family Adventure

Enjoy 4 admission tickets to Discovery Museum, an interactive museum blending science, nature, creativity, and play. Explore immersive exhibits featuring water, light & color, sound, building & creating, math, and a giant interactive air maze — plus access to Discovery Woods and the outdoor treehouse adventure! 🌲✨

🦒 Charmingfare Farm Zoo Adventure

Enjoy a Family 4-Pack Zoo Admission to Charmingfare Farm! Meet friendly farm animals, explore wildlife exhibits, and enjoy a fun-filled outdoor family adventure perfect for animal lovers of all ages.

🔮 Salem Witch Museum Family Experience

Discover the fascinating history of the Salem Witch Trials with a Family Six-Pack of admission tickets to Salem Witch Museum. Explore immersive exhibits and learn about one of the most famous events in colonial American history.

🎨 The Clark Art Institute Experience

Enjoy 4 admission tickets to The Clark Art Institute and explore world-class art collections, beautiful architecture, scenic walking trails, and inspiring exhibitions in the Berkshires.

🦁 Zoo in Forest Park Family Adventure

Enjoy a Family 4-Pack of admission tickets to Zoo in Forest Park and encounter animals from around the world while exploring one of western Massachusetts' most beloved family attractions.

🐠 Mystic Aquarium Experience

Dive into an ocean of discovery with 2 admission tickets to Mystic Aquarium. Meet beluga whales, sea lions, penguins, and countless marine creatures while exploring one of New England's premier aquariums.

🖼️ New Britain Museum of American Art

Enjoy 4 guest passes to New Britain Museum of American Art and explore an outstanding collection of American artwork spanning centuries of creativity and culture.

🎨🏛️ RISD Museum Art Adventure

Enjoy 4 admission tickets to RISD Museum and discover an extraordinary collection of art and design from around the world. Explore fascinating exhibitions, ancient artifacts, contemporary masterpieces, and interactive experiences at one of Rhode Island's premier cultural destinations.

🏛️ Springfield Museums Family Experience

Enjoy 4 admission tickets to Springfield Museums and discover five world-class museums on one campus! Explore art, history, science, innovation, and the beloved Dr. Seuss Museum for an exciting day of learning and adventure for visitors of all ages.

🐦 Audubon Society of Rhode Island Family Membership

Experience a full year of exploration with a gifted family membership to Audubon Society of Rhode Island. Enjoy access to nature centers, trails, educational programs, wildlife experiences, and family-friendly events throughout the year.

🎢🦓 York's Wild Kingdom VIP Experience

Enjoy a memorable visit to one of Maine's favorite family attractions with 3 VIP Passes to York's Wild Kingdom Zoo & Amusement Park! Meet fascinating animals, enjoy exciting rides, and create unforgettable memories at this beloved coastal destination that has delighted generations of New England families.

⛵🌊 Save The Bay Coastal Adventure

Experience Rhode Island from the water with 4 tickets to a Save The Bay experience! Explore the beauty of Narragansett Bay while learning about local marine life, coastal habitats, and conservation efforts through one of Rhode Island's most beloved environmental organizations. This package also includes a Save The Bay bumper sticker so you can show your support for protecting our Ocean State.

🎭 Trinity Repertory Company Theatre Experience

Enjoy the magic of live theater with two vouchers for Trinity Rep's 2026–2027 season. Experience world-class performances at Rhode Island's premier regional theater and create unforgettable memories through the power of storytelling and the arts.

🖌️🏛️ Newport Art Museum Experience

Discover creativity and inspiration with 2 admission tickets to the Newport Art Museum. Explore thought-provoking exhibitions, contemporary and historic works of art, and one of Rhode Island's most treasured cultural institutions located in the heart of Newport.

🦍🦒 Zoo New England Family Adventure

Enjoy a Family 4-Pack of passes to Zoo New England! Visit either the beloved Franklin Park Zoo in Boston or Stone Zoo in Stoneham and encounter incredible animals from around the world. From majestic big cats and playful primates to fascinating reptiles and exotic birds, this unforgettable experience offers a full day of wildlife discovery and family fun.

🎟️ Prize Details:

Coggeshall Farm Museum pass valid for 2 adults + 2 youth

Discovery Museum admission for 4 guests

Charmingfare Farm Family 4-Pack admission

Salem Witch Museum Family Six-Pack admission

Clark Art Institute admission for 4 guests

Zoo in Forest Park Family 4-Pack admission

Mystic Aquarium admission for 2 guests

New Britain Museum of American Art admission for 4 guests

RISD Museum admission for 4 guests

Springfield Museums admission for 4 guests

Three (3) VIP Passes to York's Wild Kingdom Zoo & Amusement Park

Four (4) tickets to a Save The Bay experience plus a Save The Bay bumper sticker

Two vouchers for Trinity Rep's 2026–2027 season

Two (2) admission tickets to the Newport Art Museum

Four (4) Zoo New England passes (valued up to $119.80)

One-year Audubon Society of Rhode Island Family Membership

This incredible collection of attractions offers families adventures across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine, creating opportunities for discovery, imagination, creativity, and unforgettable memories all year long! 💛

🌟 Estimated Combined Value: Over $1,450! 🌟