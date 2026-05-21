Silly Lily Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
🏀 VIP Providence College Friars Basketball Experience – Floor Seats! 🏀
🌟 Estimated Value: $800 🌟
Experience the excitement of Providence College basketball from some of the best seats in the arena! This exclusive package includes TWO premium floor seats located on the sideline, just one row behind courtside, featuring comfortable padded seating and an incredible up-close view of all the action.
Feel the energy of game day as the Providence Friars take the court while enjoying a VIP-style experience typically reserved for top supporters and season ticket holders. Whether you're a lifelong Friars fan, basketball enthusiast, or simply looking for an unforgettable sports experience, these seats provide a perspective few fans ever get to enjoy.
🎟️ Prize Includes:
• Two premium floor seats on the sideline
• Padded VIP-style seating
• Located just one row behind courtside
• Incredible up-close view of Providence Friars men's basketball
• Drink and beverage service included during the game
• Winner will coordinate game selection with donor Mike DeCotis once the 2026–2027 schedule is released
Please Note:
Due to the off-season, the game date and opponent will be selected after the official schedule is announced. The winner will work directly with our generous donor, Mike DeCotis, to choose an available game.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience Friars basketball from seats that put you right in the heart of the action!
Starting bid
2-Night Midweek Stay at Woodstock Inn & Resort with Daily Breakfast for Two
Escape to the charm and beauty of Vermont with this unforgettable getaway at the renowned Woodstock Inn & Resort. Enjoy a relaxing 2-night midweek stay in the heart of picturesque Woodstock, one of New England's most beloved destinations.
Your stay includes:
✨ Two nights of accommodations
🥐 Daily breakfast for two each morning
🍂 Access to the resort's luxurious amenities and the opportunity to explore Woodstock's charming shops, covered bridges, scenic trails, and local attractions
Whether you're seeking a romantic retreat, a peaceful escape, or a chance to experience Vermont's stunning beauty, this package offers the perfect opportunity to unwind and recharge.
Starting bid
🌟 Ultimate New England Family Adventure Package – Over $1,450 Value! 🌟
Create unforgettable memories with this incredible collection of family-friendly experiences featuring history, science, animals, art, nature, theater, and hands-on fun across New England! From museums and aquariums to zoos, farms, wildlife adventures, and live performances, this package is packed with opportunities for exploration and family fun. 🦒🔬🌳🎨🐠🎭
This amazing package includes admission to SIXTEEN exciting destinations and experiences:
🌾 Coggeshall Farm Museum Family Pass
Step back in time at Coggeshall Farm Museum with a one-time daytime admission pass for 2 adults and 2 youth. Explore a working coastal farm, meet heritage animals, and experience hands-on history through interactive demonstrations and beautiful walking grounds.
🔬 Discovery Museum Family Adventure
Enjoy 4 admission tickets to Discovery Museum, an interactive museum blending science, nature, creativity, and play. Explore immersive exhibits featuring water, light & color, sound, building & creating, math, and a giant interactive air maze — plus access to Discovery Woods and the outdoor treehouse adventure! 🌲✨
🦒 Charmingfare Farm Zoo Adventure
Enjoy a Family 4-Pack Zoo Admission to Charmingfare Farm! Meet friendly farm animals, explore wildlife exhibits, and enjoy a fun-filled outdoor family adventure perfect for animal lovers of all ages.
🔮 Salem Witch Museum Family Experience
Discover the fascinating history of the Salem Witch Trials with a Family Six-Pack of admission tickets to Salem Witch Museum. Explore immersive exhibits and learn about one of the most famous events in colonial American history.
🎨 The Clark Art Institute Experience
Enjoy 4 admission tickets to The Clark Art Institute and explore world-class art collections, beautiful architecture, scenic walking trails, and inspiring exhibitions in the Berkshires.
🦁 Zoo in Forest Park Family Adventure
Enjoy a Family 4-Pack of admission tickets to Zoo in Forest Park and encounter animals from around the world while exploring one of western Massachusetts' most beloved family attractions.
🐠 Mystic Aquarium Experience
Dive into an ocean of discovery with 2 admission tickets to Mystic Aquarium. Meet beluga whales, sea lions, penguins, and countless marine creatures while exploring one of New England's premier aquariums.
🖼️ New Britain Museum of American Art
Enjoy 4 guest passes to New Britain Museum of American Art and explore an outstanding collection of American artwork spanning centuries of creativity and culture.
🎨🏛️ RISD Museum Art Adventure
Enjoy 4 admission tickets to RISD Museum and discover an extraordinary collection of art and design from around the world. Explore fascinating exhibitions, ancient artifacts, contemporary masterpieces, and interactive experiences at one of Rhode Island's premier cultural destinations.
🏛️ Springfield Museums Family Experience
Enjoy 4 admission tickets to Springfield Museums and discover five world-class museums on one campus! Explore art, history, science, innovation, and the beloved Dr. Seuss Museum for an exciting day of learning and adventure for visitors of all ages.
🐦 Audubon Society of Rhode Island Family Membership
Experience a full year of exploration with a gifted family membership to Audubon Society of Rhode Island. Enjoy access to nature centers, trails, educational programs, wildlife experiences, and family-friendly events throughout the year.
🎢🦓 York's Wild Kingdom VIP Experience
Enjoy a memorable visit to one of Maine's favorite family attractions with 3 VIP Passes to York's Wild Kingdom Zoo & Amusement Park! Meet fascinating animals, enjoy exciting rides, and create unforgettable memories at this beloved coastal destination that has delighted generations of New England families.
⛵🌊 Save The Bay Coastal Adventure
Experience Rhode Island from the water with 4 tickets to a Save The Bay experience! Explore the beauty of Narragansett Bay while learning about local marine life, coastal habitats, and conservation efforts through one of Rhode Island's most beloved environmental organizations. This package also includes a Save The Bay bumper sticker so you can show your support for protecting our Ocean State.
🎭 Trinity Repertory Company Theatre Experience
Enjoy the magic of live theater with two vouchers for Trinity Rep's 2026–2027 season. Experience world-class performances at Rhode Island's premier regional theater and create unforgettable memories through the power of storytelling and the arts.
🖌️🏛️ Newport Art Museum Experience
Discover creativity and inspiration with 2 admission tickets to the Newport Art Museum. Explore thought-provoking exhibitions, contemporary and historic works of art, and one of Rhode Island's most treasured cultural institutions located in the heart of Newport.
🦍🦒 Zoo New England Family Adventure
Enjoy a Family 4-Pack of passes to Zoo New England! Visit either the beloved Franklin Park Zoo in Boston or Stone Zoo in Stoneham and encounter incredible animals from around the world. From majestic big cats and playful primates to fascinating reptiles and exotic birds, this unforgettable experience offers a full day of wildlife discovery and family fun.
🎟️ Prize Details:
This incredible collection of attractions offers families adventures across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine, creating opportunities for discovery, imagination, creativity, and unforgettable memories all year long! 💛
🌟 Estimated Combined Value: Over $1,450! 🌟
Starting bid
⚾🏈🏀🏒🌭 Ultimate Sports Fan Package! 🌭🏒🏀🏈⚾
Hit a home run with this incredible sports experience bundle featuring tickets to NINE exciting Minor League Baseball teams across the country, plus college football, college basketball, collegiate athletics, and professional hockey! Perfect for sports lovers, family outings, and unforgettable memories at ballparks and arenas nationwide. 🧢✨
🌟 Over $1,100 Value! 🌟
This all-star package includes:
⚾ Charleston RiverDogs Family Four Pack
Enjoy a fun-filled game day with the Charleston RiverDogs! This package includes:
• 4 Grandstand Tickets
• 4 Hot Dogs
• 4 Bags of Chips
• 4 Waters
⚾ Worcester Red Sox (WooSox) Experience
Cheer on the WooSox at Polar Park with TWO separate ticket packages:
• A Family 4-Pack of WooSox game tickets (expires 05/01/2027)
• FOUR reserved tickets to a mutually agreed upon April or May 2027 WooSox home game
⚾ Portland Sea Dogs Family Ticket Package
Enjoy a day at the ballpark with:
• 4 General Admission tickets to a Portland Sea Dogs home game
• Tickets must be redeemed by September 13, 2026
⚾ Dayton Dragons Baseball Experience
Head to Ohio for one of Minor League Baseball's most beloved game-day experiences:
• 4 game tickets in the stadium seating bowl during the 2026 season
• 4 Dayton Dragons hats
⚾ Tri-City Dust Devils Baseball Experience
• Four Upper Box tickets to a 2026 Dust Devils game
• One parking pass
⚾ Rocket City Trash Pandas Experience
• 2 tickets to a Rocket City Trash Pandas home game
• Experience one of Minor League Baseball's most entertaining teams
⚾ Gwinnett Stripers Experience
• 4 Infield Box Seats to a 2026 Gwinnett Stripers game
⚾ Altoona Curve Experience
• 4 Grandstand Level tickets to an Altoona Curve home game at Peoples Natural Gas Field
• Enjoy one of Minor League Baseball's premier family-friendly ballparks
⚾ Las Vegas Aviators Experience
• 4 Outfield Box tickets to a Las Vegas Aviators home game
• Experience baseball in one of the country's most exciting entertainment destinations
🏈 Appalachian State Football Experience
Experience the excitement of college football with:
• 2 tickets to the Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Maine game
• Game Date: September 5
• Enjoy the legendary game-day atmosphere in Boone, North Carolina
🏈 East Carolina University Football Experience
Cheer on the Pirates with:
• 4 tickets to an East Carolina University home football game
• Experience the passion, traditions, and excitement of ECU football in Greenville, North Carolina
• Create unforgettable memories in one of college football's most energetic environments
🏀 MAAC Basketball Experience
Enjoy the thrill of college basketball with:
• 4 tickets to one regular season MAAC Conference men's basketball game during the 2026–2027 season at MVP Arena
• Cheer on top MAAC teams in an exciting game-day atmosphere
🏒 Iowa Wild Hockey Experience
Feel the energy of professional hockey with:
• 4 tickets to a 2026–2027 Iowa Wild home game
• Experience fast-paced action and family fun on the ice
🎓 Dartmouth Athletics Experience
Experience the excitement and tradition of Ivy League sports with:
• 4 tickets to any Dartmouth home regular season competition during FY27 (July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027)
• Choose from a variety of Dartmouth athletic events and cheer on the Big Green in Hanover, New Hampshire
• Create lasting memories while enjoying collegiate competition in one of the nation's most prestigious athletic programs
🎟️ Prize Highlights:
• 9 Minor League Baseball experiences across the country
• 3 College Athletics experiences, including football, basketball, and Ivy League competition
• Professional Hockey excitement with the Iowa Wild
• Tickets for dozens of unforgettable sports memories with family and friends
From exciting games and stadium snacks to team merchandise, baseball traditions, and unforgettable football, basketball, hockey, and collegiate action, this package is a dream come true for any sports-loving family! 🏟️✨
🌟 Estimated Combined Value: Over $1,100! 🌟
Starting bid
🏖️✨ Ultimate Coastal Rhode Island Experience Package – Over $900 Value! ✨🏖️
Discover the best of Rhode Island with this incredible collection of local experiences featuring award-winning wine, delicious dining, sweet treats, local favorites, sightseeing, and some of the Ocean State's most iconic attractions! Whether you're planning a date night, family outing, or weekend adventure, this package showcases some of the very best that Rhode Island has to offer. Perfect for locals, visitors, date nights, and family adventures.
This coastal-inspired package includes:
🍷 Greenvale Vineyards Tasting Experience
Escape to the beautiful Greenvale Vineyards with:
Perfect for couples, friends, or wine enthusiasts looking for a relaxing Rhode Island getaway.
🍎🍷 Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery Experience
Head to beautiful Westerly, Rhode Island, and enjoy a tasting for 2 at Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery! Sample handcrafted ciders and wines in a warm and welcoming atmosphere while discovering one of Rhode Island's hidden gems. Perfect for a romantic date, a fun outing with friends, or anyone who appreciates locally crafted beverages.
🍽️ Rhode Island Dining Collection
Enjoy delicious meals at some of Rhode Island's favorite dining destinations with:
From waterfront seafood and elevated dining to local favorites, this collection offers something for every appetite.
🍺👕 Coddington Brewing Company Experience
Enjoy great local brews and show your Rhode Island pride with:
A perfect package for craft beer lovers and supporters of one of Aquidneck Island's favorite local breweries!
🚤 Rhode Island Tiki Boat Adventure
Set sail aboard Rhode Island's only floating Tiki Boat! This package includes a certificate for $100 off any tour for up to 6 passengers. Gather your friends or family and enjoy a unique experience on the water while taking in the beauty of Newport and Narragansett Bay.
☕ Local Aquidneck Island Food & Drink Collection
Enjoy even more local favorites with:
👕 Rhode Island Style Collection
Show off your Ocean State pride with a cute Rhode Island t-shirt (size medium) from Exit343 Design at Newport Original! This locally inspired apparel piece is the perfect keepsake to remember your Rhode Island adventures. 🏝️💙
🍦 Ice Cream Galore Package
Satisfy your sweet tooth with:
Whether you're craving classic favorites, creative flavors, sundaes, or shakes, this package is perfect for dessert lovers of all ages!
🎾 International Tennis Hall of Fame Experience
Step into the world of tennis greatness with 4 admission tickets to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Explore interactive exhibits, legendary moments, and the inspiring stories of Hall of Fame players who helped shape the sport.
🎟️ Prize Details:
From waterfront vineyards and local dining favorites to a floating tiki boat adventure, charming cafés, handcrafted ciders, craft brews, sweet treats, local Rhode Island flair, and world-class sports history, this package is the perfect way to experience the flavor, fun, and beauty of the Ocean State! 🌊🍷🍎🍺🚤☕🍕👕🍦🎾
🌟 Estimated Combined Value: Over $900! 🌟
Starting bid
🏙️✨ Best of Boston Experience Package – Over $750 Value! ✨🏙️
Experience the perfect mix of Boston history, culture, nightlife, art, theater, and sweet treats with this exciting city-themed package! Whether you're planning a date night, weekend getaway, or fun adventure with friends, this bundle offers unforgettable experiences in and around Boston. 🍻🎨🎭🍦🇺🇸
This package includes:
🍻 Boston Independence Pub Crawl Experience
Enjoy 2 Dry Run tickets (a $100 value) to the Boston Crawling Independence Pub Crawl! Walk along the Freedom Trail while visiting historic pubs and uncovering the hidden stories of Boston's colonial and revolutionary past. Drinks are not included but may be purchased at participating pubs. Gift certificate never expires.
🎨 Institute of Contemporary Art Boston Passes
Enjoy 2 admission passes to the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston and explore one of Boston's most stunning waterfront museums featuring contemporary art, immersive exhibits, and breathtaking harbor views. Passes expire July 1, 2027.
🏛️ Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Experience
Enjoy four (4) free admission passes to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, one of Boston's most beloved cultural treasures. Explore extraordinary art collections, breathtaking courtyard gardens, fascinating architecture, and the unique vision of Isabella Stewart Gardner herself. This world-renowned museum offers an unforgettable blend of art, history, and beauty.
🇺🇸 Paul Revere House Experience
Step back into Revolutionary Boston with 4 admission tickets to the Paul Revere House, the oldest remaining structure in downtown Boston and the former home of American patriot Paul Revere. Explore this historic landmark and discover the story of one of the most famous figures of the American Revolution.
🎭 The Huntington Theatre Experience
Enjoy 2 tickets to any production during The Huntington's 2026–2027 Season (valued at approximately $190). Experience award-winning performances at one of Boston's premier theaters and enjoy an unforgettable evening of storytelling, artistry, and live entertainment.
🍦 Museum of Ice Cream Experience
Enjoy 2 general admission tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream! Dive into a world of colorful interactive exhibits, playful activities, photo opportunities, and sweet surprises in this one-of-a-kind experience that's fun for all ages.
🎠 Greenway Carousel Experience
Enjoy 4 tickets to ride the beloved Greenway Carousel, one of Boston's most charming attractions. Located along the Rose Kennedy Greenway, this beautifully crafted carousel features unique New England-inspired animals and provides fun for visitors of all ages.
From revolutionary history and waterfront art to world-famous museums, award-winning theater, iconic Boston landmarks, and sweet treats, this package offers the perfect Boston adventure for visitors and locals alike!
🌟 Estimated Combined Value: Over $750! 🌟
Starting bid
⛳ Ultimate Golf Package ⛳
Tee off with this incredible golf package featuring rounds at two outstanding local courses! Perfect for golf enthusiasts, friends, coworkers, or a weekend golf outing, this package offers the chance to enjoy beautiful fairways, friendly competition, and unforgettable days on the course.
🌟 Estimated Value: Over $500! 🌟
🏌️ Swansea Country Club Golf Experience — Foursome Package
Enjoy a memorable day of golf at the beautiful Swansea Country Club, featuring a foursome golf experience designed for relaxation, recreation, and friendly competition.
This package includes golf for four players with access to both the Championship Course and the Par 3 Course, offering a well-rounded experience suitable for all skill levels.
Package Highlights:
• Golf for four players (foursome)
• Access to the Championship Course
• Access to the Par 3 Course
• A scenic and welcoming golf experience for all skill levels
• Recognized in 2022 as "Northeast Course of the Year" by the Golf Course Owners Association
🏌️ Cranston Country Club Golf Experience — Foursome Package
Gather your foursome and enjoy a round of golf at Cranston Country Club, one of Rhode Island's beloved local golf destinations. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or simply looking for a fun day on the course, this experience offers a great opportunity to enjoy the game with friends and family.
Package Highlights:
• One round of 18 holes for four players (foursome)
• Beautiful course layout and well-maintained greens
• Perfect for golfers of all skill levels
• A great day of recreation, relaxation, and friendly competition
From the first tee to the final putt, this package offers two fantastic golf experiences and the opportunity to create lasting memories on the course while supporting a meaningful cause.
🌟 Estimated Combined Value: Over $500! 🌟
Starting bid
🏟️✨ VIP Private Tour of The Sports Museum for 10 Guests ✨🏟️
Value: $450
Go behind the scenes and experience sports history like never before with this exclusive VIP Private Tour of The Sports Museum for up to 10 guests!
This one-of-a-kind experience includes a guided tour through Levels 2, 5, 6, and 9 of TD Garden, where you'll discover fascinating stories, historic artifacts, and unique exhibits that most visitors never get to hear about. Your knowledgeable guide will share insider insights and behind-the-scenes details that bring New England sports history to life.
Whether you're a lifelong sports fan, history enthusiast, or looking for a memorable outing with family and friends, this private tour offers an unforgettable experience inside one of the most iconic sports venues in the country.
🏆 Package Includes:
Don't miss your chance to win this incredible group experience and explore the rich history of Boston sports in a whole new way! ⚾🏀🏒🏆
Starting bid
Private Yacht Charter for Up to 6 Guests ⛵
Set sail on an unforgettable coastal adventure aboard the M/V Salt Pondering, a spacious and comfortable 39-foot power catamaran. This private charter includes a 2-hour morning cruise for up to 6 guests, offering stunning views of Point Judith Pond and Block Island Sound.
Relax with family or friends as you enjoy the fresh ocean air, beautiful Rhode Island scenery, and a peaceful morning on the water. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a unique experience, this private yacht charter is sure to create lasting memories.
Package Includes:
Departure Location: South Kingstown, Rhode Island
Starting bid
💇♀️✨ Ultimate Family Pampering Package! ✨💆♀️
Treat the whole family to relaxation, self-care, and confidence-boosting fun with this thoughtful spa and salon experience package! Perfect for a family day of pampering and special treats for everyone. 💖
This special package includes:
Enjoy a wonderful self-care experience from Ranew Salon featuring:
• A manicure and express facial for her 💅
• A haircut at the barbershop for him 💈
• A Barbie Uncrush Mini for the little one 🎀
Relax and recharge with a $50 facial gift certificate to Body Matters! Enjoy a refreshing skincare treatment designed to leave you feeling renewed, confident, and glowing. ✨
Whether it’s a relaxing spa day, a confidence boost, or quality family self-care time, this package offers something special for everyone to enjoy! 🌸
Starting bid
🌊 Luxury Getaway at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina 🌊
Escape to the Connecticut shoreline with a relaxing overnight stay at the beautiful Saybrook Point Resort & Marina!
Nestled where the Connecticut River meets Long Island Sound, this award-winning waterfront resort offers stunning views, elegant accommodations, and the perfect setting for a peaceful retreat. Enjoy charming coastal scenery, nearby shops and restaurants, and all the comforts of a premier New England destination.
Package Includes:
✨ One (1) Overnight Stay at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina
✨ Access to resort amenities during your stay
✨ A perfect getaway for relaxation, celebration, or a romantic escape
Whether you're looking for a recharge or a memorable night away, this coastal getaway is sure to delight!
Starting bid
Hotel Overnight Stay – Midweek Escape + $100 Dining Credit
Enjoy a relaxing midweek getaway at the iconic Foxwoods Resort Casino. This package includes a one-night stay for two in a deluxe hotel room (Great Cedar Hotel, Grand Pequot Tower, or Fox Tower—based on availability), plus a $100 dining credit to enjoy an unforgettable meal at one of Foxwoods’ signature restaurants: Hell’s Kitchen, Golden Dragon, or Cedars Steaks & Oysters.
Perfect for a quick escape, this experience blends comfort, entertainment, and award-winning dining all in one destination.
Starting bid
Calling all hockey fans and Bruins supporters! Don't miss your chance to own a special piece of Boston Bruins memorabilia with this autographed hockey puck signed by Joonas Korpisalo.
Whether you're a dedicated collector, lifelong Bruins fan, or simply looking for the perfect addition to your sports memorabilia collection, this signed puck is a unique keepsake celebrating one of the NHL's standout goaltenders.
⭐ A fantastic display piece for your home, office, fan cave, or sports collection!
🎟️ Prize Details:
• Official hockey puck signed by Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo
• Includes Certificate of Authenticity (COA)
• Perfect for Bruins fans and sports memorabilia collectors
• Great display item for any hockey enthusiast
🏒 A must-have collectible for Bruins fans and hockey lovers alike! 🐻💛🖤
Starting bid
🧘 Ultimate Yoga Lover's Package! 🧘
Give yourself the gift of movement, mindfulness, and relaxation with this wellness-focused package designed for yoga enthusiasts and anyone looking to begin or deepen their practice.
Includes:
🔥 One Month Unlimited Introductory Pass to Rhode Island Hot Yoga (Bristol and Providence locations)
🔥 One Month Unlimited Yoga Membership to Essence Yoga in Cranston
Whether you're just beginning your yoga journey or are an experienced practitioner, this package offers the opportunity to explore multiple studios, classes, and teaching styles while improving strength, flexibility, balance, and overall wellness.
Starting bid
⚾🧢 Newport Gulls Baseball Family Package! 🧢⚾
Step up to the plate with the ultimate Newport Gulls experience! Perfect for young athletes, baseball-loving families, and future all-stars, this exciting package combines a full season of summer baseball with opportunities to learn from the game and show off your Gulls pride.
🌟 Package Value: $350! 🌟
This baseball-themed package includes:
⚾ Newport Gulls Season Passes
Enjoy the excitement of summer baseball with:
• Two (2) Newport Gulls Season Passes
• Cheer on one of New England's premier collegiate summer baseball teams all season long
• Experience family-friendly fun, exciting competition, and unforgettable nights at the ballpark
⚾ Newport Gulls Summer Camp Experience
Help a young baseball player sharpen their skills with:
• Two (2) Newport Gulls Summer Camp vouchers
• Learn from experienced coaches and players
• Build confidence, improve skills, and create lasting baseball memories
🧢 Newport Gulls Fan Gear Collection
Show your team spirit with:
• Two (2) adjustable Newport Gulls baseball hats
• Two (2) Youth Large Newport Gulls t-shirts
🎟️ Prize Details:
• Two Newport Gulls Season Passes
• Two Newport Gulls Summer Camp vouchers
• Two adjustable Newport Gulls baseball hats
• Two Youth Large Newport Gulls t-shirts
Whether you're cheering from the stands, learning the game on the field, or sporting your Gulls gear around town, this package is the perfect way to celebrate America's favorite pastime while creating unforgettable family memories.
🌟 Estimated Value: $350! 🌟
Starting bid
🎬 AMC Movie Night Package! 🍿
Enjoy the ultimate movie night experience with 6 AMC Theater tickets valid at any AMC Theatres location in the state!
Whether you’re planning a family outing, date night, or movie marathon with friends, this prize is perfect for any film lover. Sit back, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the big screen experience! 🎥✨
🎟️ Prize Details:
• Includes 6 AMC Theater tickets
• Valid at any AMC theater location in the state
• Expires December 31, 2027
Starting bid
Turn any day into an adventure with this interactive scavenger hunt bundle from Let’s Roam. These experiences are app-based and designed to be played in any city, neighborhood, or even from the comfort of home, making them flexible, fun, and accessible anywhere.
Let’s Roam transforms ordinary time into a shared experience where players solve clues, complete challenges, and explore together—no tour guide needed, just your phone and a group ready for fun.
Perfect for couples, friends, families, or coworkers, these experiences are designed to bring people together in a playful and memorable way.
This package includes:
Whether you’re exploring a new place or staying in for the night, Let’s Roam turns everyday time into something unforgettable.
Learn more: Let’s Roam Let’s Roam Official Website
Starting bid
Hit the slopes at Black Mountain of Maine with this exciting winter adventure package! Enjoy two tubing lift tickets for an afternoon of family fun and two alpine ski lift tickets to experience the mountain's scenic trails and fresh powder. Whether you're racing down the tubing hill or carving through the snow, this package is the perfect way to make unforgettable winter memories in Maine! ❄️⛷️🏂
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