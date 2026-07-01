Silver City Day Vendor Registration

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About this event
Includes one 10X10 booth for a for-profit food and beverage vendor
We cannot guarantee a specific spot
We cannot guarantee access to electric
Includes one 10X10 booth for a non-profit food and beverage vendor
We cannot guarantee a specific spot
We cannot guarantee access to electric
Includes one 10X10 booth for a for-profit vendor NOT selling food
We cannot guarantee a specific spot
We cannot guarantee access to electric
Includes one 10X10 booth for a non-profit vendor NOT selling food
We cannot guarantee a specific spot
We cannot guarantee access to electric
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