A white background frames the text "Silver City Day 2026 PARADE AND FESTIVAL" in blue, stylized lettering.
Argentine Betterment Corporation

Hosted by

Argentine Betterment Corporation

About this event

Silver City Day Vendor Registration

S 29th St & Strong Ave

Kansas City, KS 66106, USA

For Profit Food and Beverage Vendor
$75

Includes one 10X10 booth for a for-profit food and beverage vendor

We cannot guarantee a specific spot

We cannot guarantee access to electric

Non-profit Food and Beverage Vendor
$60

Includes one 10X10 booth for a non-profit food and beverage vendor

We cannot guarantee a specific spot

We cannot guarantee access to electric

For-profit Vendor
$65

Includes one 10X10 booth for a for-profit vendor NOT selling food

We cannot guarantee a specific spot

We cannot guarantee access to electric

Non-profit Vendor
$50

Includes one 10X10 booth for a non-profit vendor NOT selling food

We cannot guarantee a specific spot

We cannot guarantee access to electric

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!