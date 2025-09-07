Silver Linings Sober Living Silent Auction

Signed photograph, with mat, 15”x21” Retail Value $195

"Eagle’s Claw” – Big Bend National Park Photograph by Tim McKenna

This stunning image captures the striking form of the Eagle’s Claw cactus (Echinocactus horizonthalonius), a rare and iconic plant native to the rugged desert landscapes of Big Bend National Park. Framed by the dramatic backdrop of West Texas wilderness, this photograph highlights the natural beauty, resilience, and subtle elegance of desert flora. Photographed by Tim McKenna, a sixth-generation Texan and accomplished nature photographer, this piece reflects his deep connection to the Big Bend region. Tim began his photography journey at just eight years old and has since been widely recognized for his contributions to conservation, public art, and the visual storytelling of Texas’ wild places. His work has been featured in Big Bend National Park calendars, trailhead signage, and exhibitions across the U.S. and internationally. Tim and his wife Julie now reside on a sustainable off-grid ranch near the park, where he continues to document the landscape and its diverse wildlife. Proceeds from his work often support local community and environmental initiatives. This photo is a unique opportunity to bring a piece of the Big Bend’s untamed beauty into your home, while supporting a worthy cause.

