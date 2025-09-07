Silver Linings Sober Living Silent Auction

Here! 306 N Church Street, McKinney, Tx 75069
Texas Rangers Baseball Cap ($75 value) autographed by Jacob Webb, pitcher. Donated by Texas Rangers Baseball
A swag bag and gift certificate for 5 tickets to a 2026 game of the Frisco Rough Riders baseball the minor league team of the Texas Rangers baseball. (Value: Priceless!)
Full face microneedling session gift card, Mary Kay TimeWise Eye Cream, Pink Clay Mask, Shea Sugar Lip Scrub, Hydrating Body Lotion, cooling eye mask, sleep mask, cute plush headband, and cleansing pads. (Total Value $700+) Microneedling session donated by Seung Szczechowski at Tashi Brow and Skin Studio, 8308 Preston Rd., Bldg 200, Ste. 259, Plano, Tx 75024.
Enjoy the piney woods of East Texas in the cozy "Peace & Love" waterfront cabin (Value: Priceless)! Your weekend includes 3 days/2 nights (your choice) on beautiful, no-wake Brooks Lake in Hawkins, Texas (2 hours east of Dallas). Fish off the dock, take a walk in the pines, or venture into town for some local fun.
Basket includes: Gift Certificate to enjoy 1 hour of axe throwing at The Horse's Axe (McKinney, Denison, or Denton) for up 6 people on a single lane, axe, towel, tote bag, and metal bucket. Donated by The Horse's Axe. Value: $200+
Venezia Trattoria Italian Restaurant (McKinney) $60 Gift Card, pasta bowl, small-batch gourmet red pepper flakes, and parmesan-romano cheese. Donated by Venezia Trattoria and O'Bear's Wood Fire Sizzle and Smoke. Value $85
$50 gift card to Emporium Pies, ceramic pie plate, 2 stainless steel pie servers. Donated by Emporium Pies and friends of Silver Linings. Value $70
The finest seasonings you'll ever own along with the tastiest steaks. Seasonings hand-blended in small batches by spice artisan, O'Bear's Wood Fire Sizzle & Smoke. Gift certificate for 2 ribeye steaks from Hirsch's Specialty Meats (Plano). 12 spices: Texas Boar Rub, Chipotle Apple Rub, Argentine Rub, Cajun Spice, Creole Seasoning, Baltic Seafood Seasoning, Montreal Steak Seasoning, Garlic Herb Seasoning, Polish Roast Poultry Seasoning, Texas Steak Seasoning, and St. Louis Rib Rub. (Value $150+). Donated by O'Bear's Wood Fire Sizzle & Smoke and Hirsch's Specialty Meats.
Ultimate Grilling & Gourmet Gift Basket
Elevate your grilling and culinary experience with this premium gift basket, perfect for any food lover or BBQ enthusiast! (Value: $150+) This package includes:
Whether you're hosting a BBQ or cooking a special dinner, this basket has everything you need to turn any meal into an unforgettable feast!
Serve up fun and flavor with this playful and unique package perfect for pickleball lovers and foodies alike! (Value: $125) This basket includes:
Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, this basket brings the perfect blend of play, pickle, and personality!
Warning: May cause spontaneous bursts of curiosity and uncontrollable excitement! Basket includes a Core 5 Membership to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science (1 year membership that includes admission for up to 5 people plus add'l benefits) and fun items to spark children's creativity. Donated by Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Value $175
Step up to the plate for a grand slam of entertainment! This basket combines the crack of the bat with the magic of Broadway - 2 tickets to the musical, "National Pastime," plus treats that'll make your night a home run! NOTE: TICKETS VALID THROUGH 10/18/25. Value $70. Tickets donated by McKinney Repertory Theatre.
Elevate your style with this necklace and earring set that can be worn 8 ways! Donated by CAbi stylist Trina D'Elena ($225 value), each strand of this timeless matte silver triple-strand necklace can be worn separately or together. Versatile enough for everyday wear yet striking enough for special occasions. This is the set that pulls every look together!
This gorgeous woven cotton basket features an elegant but not stuffy combination of Autumn items you'll love. Royal Stafford plate in black and gold, retro pumpkin snack plate, pumpkin-motif hand towel, pumpkin creme filled macarons, drink cup/lid/straw, and Wild Bill's orange cream old-fasioned soda pop.(Value $50+)
Sprinkled with make-believe magic, this basket is ideal for the Halloween lover, pink and black fans, the goth-at-heart, or anyone who believes October should last all year. (Value: $65+) It includes a "I Love Bat Boys" matte black mug, a retro style black cat hand soap pump, Sei Bella by Melaleuca bath salts, Mary Kay citrus hand cream, Oreos, and Kit Kats all tucked into a beautiful woven cotton basket.
Sip your tea/coffee/cocoa from this fun mug featuring a skeleton doing yoga! Enjoy contemplating the impermanence of life and the permanence of having a sense of humor.
This set also includes a pumpkin-motif soft hand towel, a sarcasm coloring book, Mary Kay pedicure set, Trader Joe's Harvest Salsa, chips, and snacks involving chocolate all tucked in a cute woven cotton basket. (Value $60)
This set is a warm hug in a fabulous basket—perfect for quiet afternoons, rainy days, or anyone who deserves a little extra comfort and calm (Value $70)
This thoughtfully curated set, centered around the ultimate indulgences—a 60 minute massage gift certificate from Siena Massage (McKinney & Frisco) and 2 Rib Eye Steaks from Hirsch's Specialty Meats. (Value: $115) Whether it's for stress relief or just a well-deserved moment of peace, you'll love this massage. And end the evening with 2 rib eye steaks from Hirsch's! Best. Day. Ever.
What's more fun than an amusement park? Enjoy this gift certificate for 2 one-day admissions to Six Flags Over Texas or Hurricane Harbor during the 2025 season. (Expires 12/31/2025) Value: $179.98
🧺 “Groom & Grill” Silent Auction Basket 🧴🥩🔥
This basket is the perfect blend of self-care and steakhouse swagger—ideal for the man who appreciates a fresh face and a sizzling grill. Whether he's prepping for a big meeting or a backyard cookout, this set delivers both style and substance. Bid high—your face and your taste buds will thank you. (Value: $99)
Whether a skincare rookie or a grooming pro, this basket brings together the essentials for looking sharp and eating well.
Take home a taste of Trader Joe’s with this delightful sack packed with an assortment of handpicked, crowd-pleasing items! Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the brand, this basket has everything you need to enjoy a cozy night in, or even try something new. From snacks and pantry essentials to sweet treats, this basket is sure to satisfy every craving. (Value: Priceless)
Serious aches and pains finally get relief with this myofascial release medical massage. Donated by Evelyn Davis, medical massage therapist to the stars (and others). Located in Allen, Tx. Value $100
Title: Volcanic
11x14 Medium:
Acrylic on Canvas
Artist: David Conrad
Value: $60.00
Description: Volcanic captures the raw force of nature in motion, with molten reds erupting through deep blacks and smoky grays. The swirling forms suggest both the chaos and beauty of a volcanic eruption, balancing fiery intensity with cool, flowing contrasts. This abstract piece invites the viewer to feel the heat, energy, and transformation of the earth’s primal power. A striking statement work, Volcanic brings both drama and depth to any space.
Title: Raising Water
9x24 Medium:
Acrylic on Canvas
Artist: David Conrad
Value: $100.00
Description: Raising Water channels the power and grace of flowing currents, with grays, whites, and touches of gold weaving together in layered movement. The composition evokes the steady surge of water rising upward, capturing both the strength and tranquility of nature’s rhythms. A contemplative abstract that draws the viewer into its shifting depths.
Signed photograph, with mat, 15”x21” Retail Value $195
"Eagle’s Claw” – Big Bend National Park Photograph by Tim McKenna
This stunning image captures the striking form of the Eagle’s Claw cactus (Echinocactus horizonthalonius), a rare and iconic plant native to the rugged desert landscapes of Big Bend National Park. Framed by the dramatic backdrop of West Texas wilderness, this photograph highlights the natural beauty, resilience, and subtle elegance of desert flora. Photographed by Tim McKenna, a sixth-generation Texan and accomplished nature photographer, this piece reflects his deep connection to the Big Bend region. Tim began his photography journey at just eight years old and has since been widely recognized for his contributions to conservation, public art, and the visual storytelling of Texas’ wild places. His work has been featured in Big Bend National Park calendars, trailhead signage, and exhibitions across the U.S. and internationally. Tim and his wife Julie now reside on a sustainable off-grid ranch near the park, where he continues to document the landscape and its diverse wildlife. Proceeds from his work often support local community and environmental initiatives. This photo is a unique opportunity to bring a piece of the Big Bend’s untamed beauty into your home, while supporting a worthy cause.
Artist Contact & Info: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tim.mckenna.31
Email: [email protected]
Imagine the fun you and up to 9 of your friends will have at this Bath Bomb Party at Buff City Soap! (Valid at the Allen, McKinney, or Van Alstyne locations only.)Value: $250. (Expires 10/4/2026)
Two prints by local McKinney artist, Kim Guthrie, featuring architectural accents found in historic downtown McKinney. Matted, 8" x 10" each. (Value: $50)
8" x 10" Print by local artist, Kim Guthrie. Own a piece of historic charm with this lovely print. (Value $25)
11" x17" print of Kim Guthrie's painting of "GUS" from the Dallas Zoo. (Value $35)
Lovely lion print, "Roar" by local McKinney artist, Kim Guthrie. 11" x 17" (Value: $35)
🐾 Pawsitively Perfect Pet Basket 🐾
Donated by The Haven, pamper your pup with this tail-wagging bundle of goodies valued at over $150! This basket is filled with everything a dog (and their owner) could dream of, including tasty treats, fun toys, refreshing shampoo, a water bottle for on-the-go adventures, waste bags, paw wipes, vitamins, and more.
Whether it's playtime, walk time, or cuddle time, this basket has you covered!
Donated by "Solutions for Change" and valued at $150, this curated collection of best-selling therapy books like The Body Keeps the Score, plus workbooks and activities to support healing, self-discovery, and emotional well-being - perfect for anyone interested in growth and mental health.
Donated by New Heights Living Solutions, this fun basket includes lots of fund things for a great night in! DoorDash Gift Card, cozy blanket, games, popcorn, candy and other great items! (Value $140+)
Please visit the auction item display table for details on the contents.
This basket of all things coffee will give you the lift you need! Tall, dark, and handsome coffee K-cups, a fun mug, cinnamon sticks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Coffee Iced Coffee, Snickers Iced Coffee, a cup towel, and placemat. (Value $40)
Sei Bella Line from Melaleuca. Treat your skin to the care it deserves.
