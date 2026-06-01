Silver Screen Soiree

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About this event
Grants entry down the red carpet
Entry onto the red carpet for 8 individuals to possibly be seated with 4 other guests.
Entry onto the red carpet for 10 individuals to possibly be seated with 2 other guests.
Entry onto the red carpet for 12 individuals. (tables of 12 are seated tightly)
Your logo and recognition on ticketing site,
website, and premier placement in evening program
Very frequent social media advertising
Special announcement during event
Sharing of a video, link, or pictures of your choosing
10 tickets for November 7th Gala
Your logo on website and prominent placement in evening program
Recognition on ticketing site
Frequent social media advertising
6 tickets for November 7th Gala
Your logo in evening program
Social media advertising
2 tickets for November 7th Gala
Your logo in evening program
One 50/50 ticket. (copy will be emailed to you)
$
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