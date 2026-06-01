Ginnie's House Children's Advocacy Center

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Ginnie's House Children's Advocacy Center

About this event

Silver Screen Soiree

21 Lake Mohawk Country Club Boardwalk

Sparta, NJ 07871, USA

Individual Ticket
$130

Grants entry down the red carpet

Table of 8
$1,040
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Entry onto the red carpet for 8 individuals to possibly be seated with 4 other guests.

Table of 10
$1,300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Entry onto the red carpet for 10 individuals to possibly be seated with 2 other guests.

Table of 12
$1,560
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Entry onto the red carpet for 12 individuals. (tables of 12 are seated tightly)

SPONSORSHIP - Producer
$6,000

Your logo and recognition on ticketing site,

website, and premier placement in evening program

Very frequent social media advertising

Special announcement during event

Sharing of a video, link, or pictures of your choosing

10 tickets for November 7th Gala

SPONSORSHIP - Director
$3,500

Your logo on website and prominent placement in evening program

Recognition on ticketing site

Frequent social media advertising

6 tickets for November 7th Gala

SPONSORSHIP - Leading Role
$1,500

Your logo in evening program

Social media advertising

2 tickets for November 7th Gala

SPONSORSHIP - Supporting Cast
$750

Your logo in evening program

50/50 Ticket
$10

One 50/50 ticket. (copy will be emailed to you)

Add a donation for Ginnie's House Children's Advocacy Center

$

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