Silver Snout Senior Dog Rescue: Silent Art Auction

This is a 24x12 Canvas Painting : What began as a heartbreaking goodbye for Tammy and Buster became a beautiful reunion. These butterflies and paws remind her that sometimes, the ones we love find their way back to us in the most unexpected and meaningful ways.

This is a 24x12 Canvas Painting : What began as a heartbreaking goodbye for Tammy and Buster became a beautiful reunion. These butterflies and paws remind her that sometimes, the ones we love find their way back to us in the most unexpected and meaningful ways.

More details...