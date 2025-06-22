Silver Snout Senior Dog Rescue: Silent Art Auction
A Walk On The Beach
$10
Starting bid
This is an 11x 14 Canvas painting. Tammy recently took Buster for their first walk on the beach. It was an experience they both enjoyed and a moment she will treasure furever.
Furever In My Heart
$10
Starting bid
This is an 11x14 Canvas Painting Although Buster is aging and Tammy knows he won't be with her forever, she finds comfort in knowing he will be in her heart forever.
Love Finds a Way
$10
Starting bid
This is a 24x12 Canvas Painting : What began as a heartbreaking goodbye for Tammy and Buster became a beautiful reunion. These butterflies and paws remind her that sometimes, the ones we love find their way back to us in the most unexpected and meaningful ways.
Bond Beyond Words
$10
Starting bid
This is a 10x10 canvas painting: Painting together became a way for Tammy and Buster to express what their hearts already knew: that love, once rooted, never fades. It's a bond that doesn’t need words to be understood.
