2025 High Cotton Classic Pre-Registration

4x Access to the 15-station sporting clays course | 4x Cases of shotgun shells (no outside shells allowed) | 4x Two (2) yard game tickets | 4x High Cotton gift package | 4x Entry into our Grand Prize drawing | 4x Lunch | 4x Roddey's BBQ Supper and entry to the auction



| Tickets are limited to 40 total teams and are first come, first served.



| Please also note that access to the sporting clays course requires at least one all terrain vehicle per team. You are responsible for providing your own ATV on the day of the event.