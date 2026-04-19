Silver State Technology Conference 2026 Vendor Registration

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About this event
Tier 1 vendors will receive two vendor booths, 6 vendors registrations for conference materials, a dedicated room for the duration of the conference for sessions/presentations, recognition in the conference program as a Tier 1 Sponsor of the conference, and sponsorship recognition at future NVSIDE events for one year.
No refunds after July 1st, 2026.
Tier 2 vendors will receive two vendor booths, 6 vendor registrations for conference materials, a conference session each day, and recognition in the conference program as a Tier 2 sponsor of the conference.
No refunds after July 1st, 2026.
Tier 3 vendors will receive two vendor booths, 6 vendor registrations for conference materials, recognition in the conference program as a corporate sponsor of the conference, and one conference session.
No refunds after July 1st, 2026.
Tier 4 vendors will receive one vendor booth, 2 registrations for conference materials, and recognition in the conference program.
No refunds after July 1st, 2026.
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