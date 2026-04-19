Nevada Society Of Innovators And Digital Educators

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Nevada Society Of Innovators And Digital Educators

About this event

Silver State Technology Conference 2026 Vendor Registration

9805 S Lindell Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89141, USA

Tier 1 Vendor
$1,500

Tier 1 vendors will receive two vendor booths, 6 vendors registrations for conference materials, a dedicated room for the duration of the conference for sessions/presentations, recognition in the conference program as a Tier 1 Sponsor of the conference, and sponsorship recognition at future NVSIDE events for one year.


No refunds after July 1st, 2026.

Tier 2 Vendor
$1,000

Tier 2 vendors will receive two vendor booths, 6 vendor registrations for conference materials, a conference session each day, and recognition in the conference program as a Tier 2 sponsor of the conference.


No refunds after July 1st, 2026.

Tier 3 Vendor
$650

Tier 3 vendors will receive two vendor booths, 6 vendor registrations for conference materials, recognition in the conference program as a corporate sponsor of the conference, and one conference session.


No refunds after July 1st, 2026.

Tier 4
$350

Tier 4 vendors will receive one vendor booth, 2 registrations for conference materials, and recognition in the conference program.


No refunds after July 1st, 2026.

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