Silver Wings Sponsorship Packages

About the memberships
No expiration
20 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent
10 Parking Passes
3 Civilian Flights
20 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun
1 30x30 tent, 5 tables and 20 chairs (provided by Silver Wings)
20 Entries to the Performer VIP Reception
Logo on Gunfighter Poster
MHAFB Website Link/Advertise on Gunfighter Skies Mobile App
Premier Location
Banner prominently displayed and P.A. announcements throughout the event
Framed Limited Edition signed print from local artists
Exclusive Access-Behind the scenes look at the 366th Fighter Wing Mission Subject to 366th Fighter Wing Coordinantio
No expiration
16 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent
8 Parking Passes
2 Civilian Flight
16 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun
1 20x20 tent, 4 tables and 16 chairs (provided by Silver Wings)
16 Entries to the Performer VIP Reception
Logo on Gunfighter Poster
MHAFB Website Link/Advertise on Gunfighter Skies Mobile App
Premier Location
Framed Limited Edition signed print from local artists
Banner prominently displayed and P.A. announcements throughout the event
No expiration
12 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent
6 Parking Passes
1 Civilian Flight
12 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun
1 10x10 tent, 3 tables and 12 chairs (provided by Silver Wings)
12 Entries to the Performer VIP Reception
Logo on Gunfighter Poster
Banner prominently displayed and P.A. announcements throughout the event
Framed Limited Edition signed print from local artists
MHAFB Website Link/Advertise on Gunfighter Skies Mobile App
No expiration
8 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent
4 Parking Passes
8 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun
1 10x10 tent, 2 Tables and 8 Chairs (provided by Silver Wings)
8 Entries to the Performer VIP Reception
Logo on Gunfighter Poster
Banner prominently displayed and P.A. announcements throughout the event
MHAFB Website Link/Advertise on Gunfighter Skies Mobile App
No expiration
4 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent
2 Parking Passes
4 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun
P.A. announcements throughout the event
MHAFB Website link/Advertise on Gunfighter Skies Mobile App
No expiration
2 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent
1 Parking Pass
2 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun
$
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