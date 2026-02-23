Offered by

Silver Wings 2026

About the memberships

Silver Wings Sponsorship Packages

Afterburner Sponsorship
$25,000

No expiration

20 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent

10 Parking Passes

3 Civilian Flights

20 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun

1 30x30 tent, 5 tables and 20 chairs (provided by Silver Wings)

20 Entries to the Performer VIP Reception

Logo on Gunfighter Poster

MHAFB Website Link/Advertise on Gunfighter Skies Mobile App

Premier Location

Banner prominently displayed and P.A. announcements throughout the event

Framed Limited Edition signed print from local artists

Exclusive Access-Behind the scenes look at the 366th Fighter Wing Mission Subject to 366th Fighter Wing Coordinantio

Supersonic Sponsorship
$15,000

No expiration

16 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent

8 Parking Passes

2 Civilian Flight

16 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun

1 20x20 tent, 4 tables and 16 chairs (provided by Silver Wings)

16 Entries to the Performer VIP Reception

Logo on Gunfighter Poster

MHAFB Website Link/Advertise on Gunfighter Skies Mobile App

Premier Location

Framed Limited Edition signed print from local artists

Banner prominently displayed and P.A. announcements throughout the event

High Performance Sponsorship
$10,000

No expiration

12 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent

6 Parking Passes

1 Civilian Flight

12 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun

1 10x10 tent, 3 tables and 12 chairs (provided by Silver Wings)

12 Entries to the Performer VIP Reception

Logo on Gunfighter Poster

Banner prominently displayed and P.A. announcements throughout the event

Framed Limited Edition signed print from local artists

MHAFB Website Link/Advertise on Gunfighter Skies Mobile App

Mach Sponsorship
$5,000

No expiration

8 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent

4 Parking Passes

8 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun

1 10x10 tent, 2 Tables and 8 Chairs (provided by Silver Wings)

8 Entries to the Performer VIP Reception

Logo on Gunfighter Poster

Banner prominently displayed and P.A. announcements throughout the event

MHAFB Website Link/Advertise on Gunfighter Skies Mobile App

Throttle Sponsorship
$2,500

No expiration

4 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent

2 Parking Passes

4 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun

P.A. announcements throughout the event

MHAFB Website link/Advertise on Gunfighter Skies Mobile App

Lift Sponsorship
$1,000

No expiration

2 VIP Passes to Silver Wings Tent

1 Parking Pass

2 Entries to the VIP Reception Sat&Sun

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