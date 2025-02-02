Silverfork Skimo Foundation

Silverfork Skimo Foundation

Silverfork Skimo's Trip to the World Championships

UAC avalanche class for 6 item
$500

Starting bid

Utah Avalanche Center You and up to 5 partners will enjoy an avalanche class customized to your group. The UAC's avalanche educators will work with you to determine what your group wants to focus on and provide you with a 2-hour evening of classroom preparation (remote or in-person) followed by a 7-hour day learning on the snow. We can focus on rescue, terrain management, snow analysis, etc. Expires 31 March 2026. This class retails for $1500.
Stay at the Spanish Valley Vineyard and Winery in Moab item
$400

Starting bid

3 day, 2 night stay at the Spanish Valley Vineyard and Winery in Moab, Utah. Enjoy the Main House of the vineyard which sleeps up to 13. Subject to availability. $1000 value. More information: https://www.airbnb.com/l/w8BNKHue
Solitude Resort Stay and Play Package item
$400

Starting bid

Spend a 2 night stay at the Inn at Solitude, right on the slopes and in the center of the quaint mountain village. This package also comes with 4 lift tickets and 4 rental packages. Offer is good for the 2025 season, including summer. This is a great package to beat the crowds in the canyon for a couple of powder days, spring skiing, or even over the summer to escape the heat and ride the newly constructed mountain bike park.

