Silverfork Skimo's Trip to the World Championships
UAC avalanche class for 6
$500
Starting bid
Utah Avalanche Center
You and up to 5 partners will enjoy an avalanche class customized to your group. The
UAC's avalanche educators will work with you to determine what your group wants to
focus on and provide you with a 2-hour evening of classroom preparation (remote or
in-person) followed by a 7-hour day learning on the snow. We can focus on rescue, terrain
management, snow analysis, etc. Expires 31 March 2026.
This class retails for $1500.
Stay at the Spanish Valley Vineyard and Winery in Moab
$400
Starting bid
3 day, 2 night stay at the Spanish Valley Vineyard and Winery in Moab, Utah. Enjoy the Main House of the vineyard which sleeps up to 13. Subject to availability. $1000 value.
More information:
https://www.airbnb.com/l/w8BNKHue
Solitude Resort Stay and Play Package
$400
Starting bid
Spend a 2 night stay at the Inn at Solitude, right on the slopes and in the center of the quaint mountain village. This package also comes with 4 lift tickets and 4 rental packages. Offer is good for the 2025 season, including summer. This is a great package to beat the crowds in the canyon for a couple of powder days, spring skiing, or even over the summer to escape the heat and ride the newly constructed mountain bike park.
