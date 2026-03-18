Silverfox Nights Singles 60+ Events

SilverFox Nights Events was created to bring excitement, connection, and community back into the lives of singles not currently dating. ages 60–75. Too often, seniors are left with limited social options — staying home, visiting casinos, babysitting grandchildren,

or attending the same weekly routines.

SFN changes that. We offer a modern, classy, and fun environment where mature adults can meet new people, enjoy great music, dance, laugh, and create new memories with others from their generation.

Our Mission: IMPACTING Ages 60 to 75 posiitive new friendships and Connections.

SFN enrich the lives of seniors by creating opportunities for friendship, romance, and joyful social engagement in a safe,

respectful, and uplifting environment.

Why We Exist. Many boomers spent their younger years raising families or caring for aging parents — leaving little time for socializing. Now, it’s YOUR time.

SilverFox Nights Events gives seniors the chance to enjoy life again, meet new people, and experience the fun they deserve.

Our Promise

• A classy, comfortable atmosphere

• Age‑appropriate entertainment

• Genuine opportunities for connection

• Respect, safety, and dignity for all attendees