Silverleaf School

Silverleaf Q3 Classes

1274 Cunningham Ln S

Salem, OR 97302, USA

Makecode Arcade 1 (K-3) item
$100

Learn basic programming concepts by making your own videogame!


Grades k-3


Tuesdays from 9:00 - 10:00


January 27 - March 17

micro:bit Robotics item
$100

Program a small robot to complete a series of tasks.


Grades 3 and up


Tuesdays from 10:00 - 11:00


January 27 - March 17

Makecode Arcade 2 (Grade 4+) item
$100

Learn basic programming concepts by making your own videogame!


Grades 4 and up


Thursdays from 1:00 - 2:00


January 29 - March 19

Juggling Club item
$20

Whether you want to learn to juggle or just practice your skills this club is for you.


Open to all ages. We will have materials to make your own juggling balls if you need them.


Thursdays from 2:00 - 3:00


January 29 - March 19

