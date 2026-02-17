Silverleaf School

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Silverleaf School

About this event

Silverleaf Q4 Classes

1274 Cunningham Ln S

Salem, OR 97302, USA

Makecode Arcade 1 (K-3) item
Makecode Arcade 1 (K-3)
$100

Learn basic programming concepts by making your own videogame!


Grades k-3


Tuesdays from 9:00 - 10:00


April 7 - May 26

Makecode Arcade 2 (Grade 4+) item
Makecode Arcade 2 (Grade 4+)
$100

Learn basic programming concepts by making your own videogame!


Grades 4+


Tuesdays from 10:00 - 11:00


April 7 - May 26

micro:bit Robotics item
micro:bit Robotics
$100

Program a small robot to complete a series of tasks. Object detection, line following, and more!


Grades 3 and up


Wednesdays from 3:00 - 4:00


April 8 - May 27

Fun With micro:bit item
Fun With micro:bit
$100

Program a micro:bit to interface with the real world. Learn about simple circuits and basic input output logic control while building with arts and crafts.


grade 3+


Thursdays 1:00 - 2:00


April 9 - May 28

VEX IQ Games item
VEX IQ Games
$125

Have fun building a simple VEX IQ robot to play games with other students.


Grade 3+


Thursdays 4:00 - 5:00


April 16 - June 4

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!