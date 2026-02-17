Silverleaf Q4 Classes

Hosted by
About this event
Learn basic programming concepts by making your own videogame!
Grades k-3
Tuesdays from 9:00 - 10:00
April 7 - May 26
Learn basic programming concepts by making your own videogame!
Grades 4+
Tuesdays from 10:00 - 11:00
April 7 - May 26
Program a small robot to complete a series of tasks. Object detection, line following, and more!
Grades 3 and up
Wednesdays from 3:00 - 4:00
April 8 - May 27
Program a micro:bit to interface with the real world. Learn about simple circuits and basic input output logic control while building with arts and crafts.
grade 3+
Thursdays 1:00 - 2:00
April 9 - May 28
Have fun building a simple VEX IQ robot to play games with other students.
Grade 3+
Thursdays 4:00 - 5:00
April 16 - June 4
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!