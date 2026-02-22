Silverleaf Robotics Club

Offered by
About this shop
Meets Wednesdays 4:30 to 6:00 (join anytime) repeats monthly.
Recommended for students in 2nd grade or higher.
Students will choose open ended tasks:
+drive and engage this seasons VEX fields
+build unique designs and code creations
+projects from other Silverleaf classes
Hello!
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