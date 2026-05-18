SIMBA/SIMSA FISH DINNER & SOUVENIR BOOKLET

Offered by
About this shop
2 Piece Fry Fish
Fries
Cole Slaw
Can Soda or Ice Tea
Name listing in SIMBA/SIMSA Booklet
Business card ad or 6 lines of acknowledgement and/or support, congratulations to the youth you are sponsoring. (Choose your own words. Acknowledgements subject to agency editing)
Examples:
John and Shirley Kingswood
are pleased to support Jane Doe and the SIMBA/SIMSA Youth Program. Jane we are so proud of you and hope you have a great time at camp.
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