J Jireh Development Corporation

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J Jireh Development Corporation

About this shop

SIMBA/SIMSA FISH DINNER & SOUVENIR BOOKLET

Fish Dinner item
Fish Dinner
$15

2 Piece Fry Fish

Fries

Cole Slaw

Can Soda or Ice Tea

0
SIMBA/SIMSA SOUVENIR BOOKLET item
SIMBA/SIMSA SOUVENIR BOOKLET
$10

Name listing in SIMBA/SIMSA Booklet

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SIMBA/SIMSA SOUVENIR BOOKLET item
SIMBA/SIMSA SOUVENIR BOOKLET
$25

Business card ad or 6 lines of acknowledgement and/or support, congratulations to the youth you are sponsoring. (Choose your own words. Acknowledgements subject to agency editing)


Examples:


John and Shirley Kingswood
are pleased to support Jane Doe and the SIMBA/SIMSA Youth Program. Jane we are so proud of you and hope you have a great time at camp.

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