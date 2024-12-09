Sales closed

Simon Kenton High School Dance Boosters's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

We will arrange a pick-up time/place or you can retrieve at the Night for Nationals event at Alexandria Brewing Company.

Shine Like Lauren "Lauren's Favorite Things" Gift basket item
Shine Like Lauren "Lauren's Favorite Things" Gift basket
$10

Starting bid

Value: Priceless! This is a basket of our beloved dance team captain Lauren Collins' favorite things, donated by the Shine Like Lauren Foundation. UK Tervis + UK Kitchen Towels + Vanilla Sugar Scrub + Ariana Grande Body Spray + Hydroflask + Cable Knit Cream Blanket + Cozy Socks + 2 Shine Like Lauren Tees (One Lg / One XL), 4 Shine Like Lauren Bracelets
Coach Schneider's Favorite Kate Spade Bag item
Coach Schneider's Favorite Kate Spade Bag
$10

Starting bid

Value: $299 A classic black Kate Spade medium Chelsea backpack purse, which is Coach Schneider's go-to bag for everything!
Kate Spade Oh, Snap Mini Camera Bag with Strap item
Kate Spade Oh, Snap Mini Camera Bag with Strap
$10

Starting bid

Value: $289 A perfect holiday gift or graduation gift! The Kate Spade Oh Snap Mini Camera Bag is 2.2 X 5 X 7.6". Saffiano leather with Kate Spade logo. Taupe and cream. Has crossbody strap.
Kate Spade Oh, Snap Mini Camera Bag with Strap item
Kate Spade Oh, Snap Mini Camera Bag with Strap
$10

Starting bid

Value: $289 A perfect holiday gift or graduation gift! The Kate Spade Oh Snap Mini Camera Bag is 2.2 X 5 X 7.6". Saffiano leather with Kate Spade logo. Black and cream. Had crossbody strap.
Kate Spade Black Wristlet item
Kate Spade Black Wristlet
$5

Starting bid

Value: $139 Black Kate Spade wristlet. Card pockets on inside. Great gift item!
Bengals Swag Bag item
Bengals Swag Bag
$10

Starting bid

Value: $228 See the picture for details. $228 in Bengals swag!!!!!
Reds Tickets and Swag $200 Value item
Reds Tickets and Swag $200 Value
$20

Starting bid

Value: $200 Voucher for Reds tickets and assorted swag.
Dermalounge Gift Card and Swag $150 Value
$20

Starting bid

Value $150 $100 gift card and assorted swag from local DermaLounge.
Wine Basket Value $75 item
Wine Basket Value $75
$10

Starting bid

Includes a Kentucky wine, Lindt chocolate truffles, Yankee candle, Tuscan candle, two wine glasses.
Bourbon & Cigar Basket Value $100 item
Bourbon & Cigar Basket Value $100
$10

Starting bid

4 bottles of bourbon and assortment of cigars.
Weller 12 Bourbon
$25

Starting bid

One Bottle of Weller 12
Weller Special Reserve Bourbon
$25

Starting bid

One Bottle of Weller Special Reserve
Blantons Bourbon
$25

Starting bid

One Bottle Of Blanton's Bourbon

