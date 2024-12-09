Simon Kenton High School Dance Boosters's Silent Auction

Shine Like Lauren "Lauren's Favorite Things" Gift basket
$10
Starting bid
Value: Priceless!
This is a basket of our beloved dance team captain Lauren Collins' favorite things, donated by the Shine Like Lauren Foundation. UK Tervis + UK Kitchen Towels + Vanilla Sugar Scrub + Ariana Grande Body Spray + Hydroflask + Cable Knit Cream Blanket + Cozy Socks + 2 Shine Like Lauren Tees (One Lg / One XL), 4 Shine Like Lauren Bracelets
Coach Schneider's Favorite Kate Spade Bag
$10
Starting bid
Value: $299
A classic black Kate Spade medium Chelsea backpack purse, which is Coach Schneider's go-to bag for everything!
Kate Spade Oh, Snap Mini Camera Bag with Strap
$10
Starting bid
Value: $289
A perfect holiday gift or graduation gift! The Kate Spade Oh Snap Mini Camera Bag is 2.2 X 5 X 7.6". Saffiano leather with Kate Spade logo. Taupe and cream. Has crossbody strap.
Kate Spade Oh, Snap Mini Camera Bag with Strap
$10
Starting bid
Value: $289
A perfect holiday gift or graduation gift! The Kate Spade Oh Snap Mini Camera Bag is 2.2 X 5 X 7.6". Saffiano leather with Kate Spade logo. Black and cream. Had crossbody strap.
Kate Spade Black Wristlet
$5
Starting bid
Value: $139
Black Kate Spade wristlet. Card pockets on inside. Great gift item!
Bengals Swag Bag
$10
Starting bid
Value: $228
See the picture for details. $228 in Bengals swag!!!!!
Reds Tickets and Swag $200 Value
$20
Starting bid
Value: $200
Voucher for Reds tickets and assorted swag.
Dermalounge Gift Card and Swag $150 Value
$20
Starting bid
Value $150
$100 gift card and assorted swag from local DermaLounge.
Wine Basket Value $75
$10
Starting bid
Includes a Kentucky wine, Lindt chocolate truffles, Yankee candle, Tuscan candle, two wine glasses.
Bourbon & Cigar Basket Value $100
$10
Starting bid
4 bottles of bourbon and assortment of cigars.
Weller 12 Bourbon
$25
Starting bid
One Bottle of Weller 12
Weller Special Reserve Bourbon
$25
Starting bid
One Bottle of Weller Special Reserve
Blantons Bourbon
$25
Starting bid
One Bottle Of Blanton's Bourbon
