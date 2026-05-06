Hosted by

Simons Fund

About this event

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Simon Says Golf Charity Classic

Shane Gillis | 2 Tickets + Club Access item
Shane Gillis | 2 Tickets + Club Access
$200

Starting bid

Don’t miss an incredible night of comedy with Shane Gillis and special guests on July 17th at Lincoln Financial Field!


This package includes two (2) floor seats plus access to the stadium club areas for an upgraded experience with great views, food and atmosphere.


Section F21
Row 1


Past guests have included Louis C.K., Michael Che, and Collin Quinn.

Morgan Wallen | 2 Tickets + Club Access item
Morgan Wallen | 2 Tickets + Club Access
$300

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets to see Morgan Wallen (with special guests Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten) live at Lincoln Financial Field on July 31, 2026.


Section 121
Row 2


This package includes access to the club level for an elevated concert experience which includes indoor lounge access and upgraded concessions.

Face value per ticket is $300.

Bruno Mars | 2 Tickets + Club Access item
Bruno Mars | 2 Tickets + Club Access
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable night out with two (2) tickets to see Bruno Mars live at Lincoln Financial Field on September 2nd.


Bruno Mars concerts are the kind of shows people talk about long after they’re over. Between the music, nonstop energy, and incredible atmosphere, it’s guaranteed to be a really fun night. Grab your friends or family and enjoy one of the biggest live performers in music today.


This package includes access to the club level for an elevated concert experience which includes indoor lounge access and upgraded concessions.


Section 122

Row 16

Ed Sheeran | 2 Tickets + Club Access item
Ed Sheeran | 2 Tickets + Club Access
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy an incredible night out with two (2) tickets to see Ed Sheeran on his LOOP Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19.


These tickets also include club access for an elevated concert experience with premium amenities.


This is a chance to see one of the most talented live performers in the world in a huge stadium setting. Ed Sheeran’s shows are known for being personal, high energy, and full of songs everyone knows and loves.


Grab your friends or family and enjoy a great night of music under the lights at the Linc!


Section 101

Row 2

Lunch with Howie item
Lunch with Howie
$750

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch with Howie Roseman at the Novacare Complex. Howie is a longtime friend of Simon's Heart and has been incredibly generous with his time over the years.

Come hungry and with lots of questions! Date must be mutually-agreed upon.

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp | VIP Experience item
Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp | VIP Experience
$200

Starting bid

Two (2) VIP passes | Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp during the 2026 season.


This package includes VIP passes for a training camp visit for a mutually agreed-upon date. The winner will have the opportunity to attend practice and experience the excitement of Eagles training camp up close.


Important Notes:

  • The visit date will be scheduled based on Eagles availability and is typically confirmed about one month prior to training camp (early July)
  • Guests are encouraged to arrive at the start of practice for the best experience
  • No autographs will be permitted during practice
  • Practice dates, times, and attendance are subject to change or cancellation due to weather or team needs, with rescheduling if possible
  • Any team merchandise is for personal use only and may not be used for promotional or commercial purposes

E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!


Donated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia Flyers Game | 2 Tickets + Parking item
Philadelphia Flyers Game | 2 Tickets + Parking
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable Philadelphia Flyers experience during the 2026–2027 season!


This package includes two (2) lower-level tickets and one (1) parking pass to a mutually agreed-upon Flyers home game. The game date will be selected based on availability and coordination between the winner and donor.


Donated by the Philadelphia Flyers

Phillies Diamond Club | 4 Tickets + Parking item
Phillies Diamond Club | 4 Tickets + Parking
$250

Starting bid

Take in a Phillies game in style at the Bank with four (4) Diamond Club tickets and one (1) parking pass.


This premium experience offers exceptional seats and exclusive Diamond Club access for a memorable day cheering on the Phillies.


The game date will be selected at a mutually agreeable time based on availability and coordination between the winner and donor.

Philadelphia 76ers Club Box | 2 Tickets + Parking item
Philadelphia 76ers Club Box | 2 Tickets + Parking
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a premium Philadelphia 76ers experience during the 2026–2027 NBA regular season!


This package includes two (2) club box tickets to a mutually agreed-upon 76ers home game, along with complimentary parking.


A great opportunity to enjoy an exciting night of Sixers basketball from premium seating.


Important details:

  • Subject to availability
  • Excludes “Choice” and “Select” games, as well as all playoff games
  • Must be redeemed at least two weeks prior to the selected game

Here come the Sixers!


Donated by the Philadelphia 76ers

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