Simon Says Golf Charity Classic

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Don’t miss an incredible night of comedy with Shane Gillis and special guests on July 17th at Lincoln Financial Field!
This package includes two (2) floor seats plus access to the stadium club areas for an upgraded experience with great views, food and atmosphere.
Section F21
Row 1
Past guests have included Louis C.K., Michael Che, and Collin Quinn.
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to see Morgan Wallen (with special guests Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten) live at Lincoln Financial Field on July 31, 2026.
Section 121
Row 2
This package includes access to the club level for an elevated concert experience which includes indoor lounge access and upgraded concessions.
Face value per ticket is $300.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night out with two (2) tickets to see Bruno Mars live at Lincoln Financial Field on September 2nd.
Bruno Mars concerts are the kind of shows people talk about long after they’re over. Between the music, nonstop energy, and incredible atmosphere, it’s guaranteed to be a really fun night. Grab your friends or family and enjoy one of the biggest live performers in music today.
This package includes access to the club level for an elevated concert experience which includes indoor lounge access and upgraded concessions.
Section 122
Row 16
Starting bid
Enjoy an incredible night out with two (2) tickets to see Ed Sheeran on his LOOP Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19.
These tickets also include club access for an elevated concert experience with premium amenities.
This is a chance to see one of the most talented live performers in the world in a huge stadium setting. Ed Sheeran’s shows are known for being personal, high energy, and full of songs everyone knows and loves.
Grab your friends or family and enjoy a great night of music under the lights at the Linc!
Section 101
Row 2
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch with Howie Roseman at the Novacare Complex. Howie is a longtime friend of Simon's Heart and has been incredibly generous with his time over the years.
Come hungry and with lots of questions! Date must be mutually-agreed upon.
Starting bid
Two (2) VIP passes | Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp during the 2026 season.
This package includes VIP passes for a training camp visit for a mutually agreed-upon date. The winner will have the opportunity to attend practice and experience the excitement of Eagles training camp up close.
Important Notes:
E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!
Donated by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable Philadelphia Flyers experience during the 2026–2027 season!
This package includes two (2) lower-level tickets and one (1) parking pass to a mutually agreed-upon Flyers home game. The game date will be selected based on availability and coordination between the winner and donor.
Donated by the Philadelphia Flyers
Starting bid
Take in a Phillies game in style at the Bank with four (4) Diamond Club tickets and one (1) parking pass.
This premium experience offers exceptional seats and exclusive Diamond Club access for a memorable day cheering on the Phillies.
The game date will be selected at a mutually agreeable time based on availability and coordination between the winner and donor.
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium Philadelphia 76ers experience during the 2026–2027 NBA regular season!
This package includes two (2) club box tickets to a mutually agreed-upon 76ers home game, along with complimentary parking.
A great opportunity to enjoy an exciting night of Sixers basketball from premium seating.
Important details:
Here come the Sixers!
Donated by the Philadelphia 76ers
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!