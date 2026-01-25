Simons Recovery Outreach's Annual Raffle 2026- Honda/Toyota

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About this raffle
Simon’s Recovery Outreach is hosting a $2-per-ticket charity car raffle to support survivors of domestic violence, individuals experiencing homelessness, and veterans in need.
Tickets: $2 each
Prize: Brand-new car or truck valued at $30,000
Raffle Dates:
January 28, 2026 – March 15, 2026
Drawing Date:
May 2, 2026
WHY IT MATTERS
Every ticket purchased helps provide:
Emergency shelter and safety for domestic violence survivors
Support services for homeless women and children
Critical assistance for veterans and military families rebuilding their lives
This raffle is more than a chance to win—it’s a chance to restore dignity, safety, and hope.
IMPORTANT NOTES
Winner need not be present to win
Must be 18 years or older to participate
Odds of winning depend on number of tickets sold
Winner responsible for applicable taxes, title, registration, and insurance
Raffle conducted in accordance with state law
CONTACT
Phone: 940-595-2691
Website: www.simonsrecoveryoutreach.com
Email: [email protected]
Buy a ticket. Win a car. Help someone survive and recover.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!