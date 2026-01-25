Simons Recovery Outreach's Annual Raffle 2026- Honda/Toyota

Simon’s Recovery Outreach is hosting a $2-per-ticket charity car raffle to support survivors of domestic violence, individuals experiencing homelessness, and veterans in need.

Tickets: $2 each

Prize: Brand-new car or truck valued at $30,000

Raffle Dates:

January 28, 2026 – March 15, 2026

Drawing Date:

May 2, 2026

WHY IT MATTERS

Every ticket purchased helps provide:

Emergency shelter and safety for domestic violence survivors

Support services for homeless women and children

Critical assistance for veterans and military families rebuilding their lives

This raffle is more than a chance to win—it’s a chance to restore dignity, safety, and hope.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Winner need not be present to win

Must be 18 years or older to participate

Odds of winning depend on number of tickets sold

Winner responsible for applicable taxes, title, registration, and insurance

Raffle conducted in accordance with state law

CONTACT

Phone: 940-595-2691

Website: www.simonsrecoveryoutreach.com

Email: [email protected]

Buy a ticket. Win a car. Help someone survive and recover.