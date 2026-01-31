SIMPLIFIED: Early MERCHANT Application for Faire du Well June 13-14, 2026. Mt Vernon WA

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About this event
Ticket Categories Below. (Ticket # 1 is the Menu/Guide)
Prices go up March 1, 2026. So, get your Merchant Application in NOW so we can start BOASTING about your business before the Faire. YOUR MERCHANT FEE helps give us working advertising capital - so THANK YOU :-)
Ticket #2 - TRIBAL LANDS REPRESENTATIVE
Ticket #3 - MERCHANT APPLICATION
Ticket #4 - FOOD / REFRESHMENT BOOTH
Ticket #5 - Roving Vendor
Ticket #6 - Beer Garden Space
Ticket # 7 - Non-Profit Table
If you are a member of any of the local Tribes, Indigenous Peoples, etc. Please contact us about an honored place to demonstrate, sell, participate, and/or offer information about your Cultures, Arts, and Histories. (Ignore the $1.00 Price here. That's just to get this Note to register). Write to:
[email protected]
Subject Line: Faire du Well - Tribal Member Application
(Price includes Tax) Merchant Space: Based on an average Selling Space of a 10X10 Pop Up. If you have a larger space for selling, CONTACT US and we will talk :-)
Set Up on Thursday (10 AM on, but we will be locking the gates at 9:00 PM) or FRIDAY (10 AM til Midnight)
Faire closes at 5:00 PM on Sunday. Tear Down after 5:00 PM. Vehicles on site when last Audience is off site. We will announce over the loud speakers when that is.
Let us know if you want to be INSIDE or OUTSIDE. POWER is not guaranteed but there are a lot of plug ins. Smoking ONLY in designated areas. NOT on the main Faire Grounds.
Based on $1.20 per Sq Ft. of selling floor space.
We need to know FULL space (guy ropes, etc.) but we only charge per selling space, this year.
Let us know your particular needs and let us see how we can best meet them.
Write us for Camping Options.
Local Hotel Discounts:
https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/Fairgrounds/lodging.htm
Your Merchant Booth Payment gets you TWO (2) Faire Passes and ONE (1) Parking Space in the Merchant Parking lot behind the Big Barn. You may load in on Thursday or Friday - Sunday Depart. WRITE US IF YOU NEED MORE Tickets.
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH, items, and its dimensions, and WHAT you are selling. Please bring a copy of your Business License to post in your booth.
(NB: The Fee is for the weekend fee. Not per day).
(NB 2: WSF has $5.00 (USD) "Angel" Faire Tokens that we sell. Accept them. WSF and our on-site designated merchant 'Banks' will buy them back from you for $5.00 USD each.)
NB 3: Water (bottled water is capped at $2.00 per bottle for 16oz or less).
Prices go up again on 04/01/2026.
$120.00 Ticket Price plus local tax of 8.7% = $10.40/$130.44 total.
(NB: Price is for the weekend. Not per day. Price includes Tax)
Tell us if you need ELECTRICAL POWER or WATER. We will work on it but it is not guaranteed. Smoking ONLY in designated areas. If you need MORE space, write us. (See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Ask us, if you are interested, about local Hotel discount Partnerships!)
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR TRUCK, its dimensions, and WHAT you are selling.
Food Handler's Permits, Business Licenses for Mt Vernon WA, MAST Alcohol Server's Certificates, etc. will be checked before you are allowed to set up.
(NB: The Fee is for the weekend fee. Not per day).
(NB 2: WSF has $5.00 (USD) "Angel" Faire Tokens that we sell. Accept them, and we will buy them back from you for $5.00 USD each.)
NB: Water (bottled water is capped at $2.00 per bottle for 16oz or less).
Prices go up again 04/01/2026.
Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $39.15/$489.15 total.
(Price includes Tax) YOU dress in Period Garb, and you have a simple Push Cart or a Basket of Cookies on your arm. You sell hand-made breads, cookies, and other wares (and you have Food Handler Permits / Business License and all that certification paperwork ready.) You help contribute to the FUN of the Faire. This is mostly for roving food vendors. Breads. Cupcakes. Hot Cider. Pickles. (and such). Water (bottled water is capped at $2.00 per bottle for 16oz or less). Smoking ONLY in designated areas.
(See CAMPING Option info if you wish to CAMP. Local Hotel discount Partnerships!)
https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/Fairgrounds/lodging.htm
PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR CART.
Please bring a copy of your Business License to post in your booth.
NB: Water (bottled water is capped at $2.00 per bottle for 16oz or less).
Prices go up 04/01/2026. Please reserve your Roving Cart position ASAP!
Ticket Price includes local tax of 8.7% = $4.79/$59.79 total.
We have two Beer Garden Sellers already reserved. If your Brewery/Winery wishes to be an additional provider, $1,500 will get Barriers, Tables, Chairs, and space at the other end of the Faire. WSF will get the additional Liquor License, but you supply Security, MAST Card Holding servers, and your own brew, wine, mead, ciders...
IF you already have any of the above (like the Barriers), talk to us and we will strike a faire bargain.
This price is good until April 15, 2026
(includes $0.87 of tax) Is this YOU?
You want to represent your favorite non-profit by having an info. table at our Faire (be it an Animal Shelter, a Food Bank, House of Worship, Theatre, Social Group...
Sign up here, then drop off your tables, chairs, and table set up (hand outs, give aways...) Set up Friday night in our Non-Profit Hall (Building C). Saturday and Sunday, you and a friend can walk into the Faire (show your e-ticket) (Parking has to be extra) and sit your table for the day. (Wander the Faire on breaks :-).
You may have a donation jar, sell memberships. Just no selling merchandise. (You can apply for a regular Merchant Booth if you have things to sell). Table and two chairs available from the Fairgrounds for an extra $15.00.
Write us with questions.
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