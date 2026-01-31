SIMPLIFIED: Early MERCHANT Application for Faire du Well June 13-14, 2026. Mt Vernon WA

(Price includes Tax) Merchant Space: Based on an average Selling Space of a 10X10 Pop Up. If you have a larger space for selling, CONTACT US and we will talk :-)



Set Up on Thursday (10 AM on, but we will be locking the gates at 9:00 PM) or FRIDAY (10 AM til Midnight)

Faire closes at 5:00 PM on Sunday. Tear Down after 5:00 PM. Vehicles on site when last Audience is off site. We will announce over the loud speakers when that is.



Let us know if you want to be INSIDE or OUTSIDE. POWER is not guaranteed but there are a lot of plug ins. Smoking ONLY in designated areas. NOT on the main Faire Grounds.





Based on $1.20 per Sq Ft. of selling floor space.

We need to know FULL space (guy ropes, etc.) but we only charge per selling space, this year.



Let us know your particular needs and let us see how we can best meet them.



Write us for Camping Options.

Local Hotel Discounts:

https://www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/Fairgrounds/lodging.htm



Your Merchant Booth Payment gets you TWO (2) Faire Passes and ONE (1) Parking Space in the Merchant Parking lot behind the Big Barn. You may load in on Thursday or Friday - Sunday Depart. WRITE US IF YOU NEED MORE Tickets.





PLEASE SEND US PIX OF YOUR BOOTH, items, and its dimensions, and WHAT you are selling. Please bring a copy of your Business License to post in your booth.



(NB: The Fee is for the weekend fee. Not per day).

(NB 2: WSF has $5.00 (USD) "Angel" Faire Tokens that we sell. Accept them. WSF and our on-site designated merchant 'Banks' will buy them back from you for $5.00 USD each.)

NB 3: Water (bottled water is capped at $2.00 per bottle for 16oz or less).





Prices go up again on 04/01/2026.



$120.00 Ticket Price plus local tax of 8.7% = $10.40/$130.44 total.