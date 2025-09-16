Simply Hope Family Outreach Business's Shop

Simply Hope Sweatshirt
$35

2025 Sweatshirt

Family Class
$50

Tuesday Night for 6 weeks 25.00n refund upon completion

Teen Hope Dues
$25

Monthly Dues for Teen Hope

Teen Classes
$25

Too Good For Drugs

Truancy

SOS/Anger Management

DUI/VIP
$160

Spanish DUI/VIP Class

Hope Through Art
$20

Art Therapy Class

Teen Hope Christmas Sweatshirt item
Teen Hope Christmas Sweatshirt
$20

Donate a Sweatshirt for a Teen for Christmas

Sponsor a Teen
$100

Pay four months tuition for Teen Hope for a youth

Gala Table for 8
$1,100

Table for 8 Gala of Hope

Gala Individual Ticket
$150

Single ticket to Gala of Hope

Couple Ticket Gala of Hope
$275

2 Tickets for Gala of Hope

20 Raffle Tickets Gala of Hope
$35

20 Raffle Tickets for $35 for Gala of Hope. Thank you for supporting our exciting raffle!

10 Raffle Tickets for Gala of Hope
$20

10 Tickets for $20. Thank you for supporting our exciting raffle!

Donation
$18

Anything

