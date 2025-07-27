Sin City Classic 2026

Cheer at soccer matches for trans athletes and allies on Friday afternoon at Big League Dreams. 1:00-3:00 PM (times subject to change by the organizer).
More here: www.kickingouttransphobia.org/
This year PCA is taking pre-registration to get a ballpark headcount estimate. If you do not register here and decide later that you DO want to attend, that is totally OK.
There is no cost to register to cheer at KOT with PCA.
Come mingle with thousands of LGBTQ+ athletes at the SCC Friday Night Registration Party, 5 to 9 PM at the Flamingo Hotel, Sunset Ballroom. It's an expo style setup. PCA will have a table. If you show up in team-approved gear, please join your PCA siblings in bucketing, popcorn stunts, and spirited impromptu cheers. If you'd rather just show up casual and socialize, that's fine too! You are welcome any time between 5 and 9 PM.
This year PCA is taking pre-registration for the Friday Registration Party to get a ballpark headcount estimate of how many people to expect. If you do not register here and decide later that you DO want to attend, that is totally OK.
Big reason to show up: Get your Swag Bag and receive your *Sin City Classic Wristband* (21+), which is for party entry and discounts, as applicable. As a PCA participant, a General Admission Sin City Classic Wristband is included with your registration. (Note: Wristbands are required for entry to the Sunday Night Closing Party - NO EXCEPTIONS.) PCA will mark down who gets their swag bag and Wristband and keep an exact count.
More about wristbands at sincityclassic.org.
Reserve your seat on the Bus for Saturday! This ticket is for PCA volunCHEERleaders.
At the different sports on the tour, you will cheer, bucket, and perform with your PCA siblings. Your team's artistic lead will determine your performing role.
Itinerary incudes a stop for lunch at Golden Corral. We will ask you a dietary specifications question later. PCA is paying for lunch for each participant. Lunch is a flat $16.99 per person. If you would like to help offset these costs, learn more in the tiered Lunch Tickets.
If you are planning to compete on Sunday, you should not buy this ticket, you should select the (SAT and SUN) to bundle-and-save!
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
Reserve your seat on the Bus for Saturday! This ticket is for volunCHEERleaders who are not on a PCA Member Team.
At the different sports on the tour, you will cheer and perform with your PCA extended family. Your team's artistic lead will determine your performing role. PCA reserves the right to make "safety first" artistic calls.
Itinerary incudes a stop for lunch at Golden Corral. We will ask you a dietary specifications question later. PCA is paying for lunch for each participant. Lunch is a flat $16.99 per person. If you would like to help offset these costs, learn more in the tiered Lunch Tickets.
If you are planning to compete on Sunday, you should not buy this ticket, you should select the (SAT and SUN) to bundle-and-save!
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
Think of this as covering lunch for yourself and someone else's meal who might otherwise find the cost unattainable.
Please consider helping PCA offset these costs so we can continue to produce this event, and donate a ton to our beneficiary!
Think of this as covering your lunch.
Please consider helping PCA offset these costs so we can continue to produce this event, and donate a ton to our beneficiary!
Think of this as splitting the cost with PCA!
Please consider helping PCA offset these costs so we can continue to produce this event, and donate a ton to our beneficiary!
Compete in Group Stunt, Partner Stunt, and/or Pom. This is a per person fee to compete. Pay one fee to compete in any or ALL divisions. Same rate for PCA or Non-PCA.
NEW THIS YEAR: Competition scoresheet category "Fundraising Score" will be based on pre-event online crowdfunding on Givebutter. We will not be bucketing the Strip on the morning of the competition. More details soon.
RULES AND SCORESHEETS IN THIS DRIVE FOLDER: tinyurl.com/2026RulesScoresheets
If you are planning to join us on the Bus on Saturday, you should not buy this ticket, you should select (SAT and SUN) to bundle-and-save!
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
Reserve your seat on the Bus for Saturday AND Compete on Sunday - bundle and save! This ticket is for PCA volunCHEERleaders.
Saturday itinerary incudes a stop for lunch at Golden Corral. We will ask you a dietary specifications question later. PCA is paying for lunch for each participant. Lunch is a flat $16.99 per person. If you would like to help offset these costs, learn more in the tiered Lunch Tickets.
COMPETITION RULES AND SCORESHEETS IN THIS DRIVE FOLDER: tinyurl.com/2026RulesScoresheets
In addition to competing on Sunday, will you also participate in Exhibition with your team on Sunday? Click on the (SUN) PCA Member Team Exhibition ticket at check out, even though it is FREE, so PCA has an accurate count.
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
Reserve your seat on the Bus for Saturday AND Compete on Sunday - bundle and save! This ticket for volunCHEERleaders who are not part of a PCA Member Team.
Saturday itinerary incudes a stop for lunch at Golden Corral. We will ask you a dietary specifications question later. PCA is paying for lunch for each participant. Lunch is a flat $16.99 per person. If you would like to help offset these costs, learn more in the tiered Lunch Tickets.
COMPETITION RULES AND SCORESHEETS IN THIS DRIVE FOLDER: tinyurl.com/2026RulesScoresheets
In addition to competing on Sunday, will you also participate in Exhibition on Sunday? This requires a separate ticket - you must also select "(SUN) Non-PCA Member Team Exhibition" and pay the separate per person fee for the Exhibition. Don't forget!
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
Teams are encouraged to exhibition during the competition event to have fun and to promote their brand in approved team apparel. No judges! No medals! No stress!
This is a per person ticket and it's FREE for PCA! You must register even though it is FREE so we have a headcount.
(PCA plans to Exhibition the "PCA Cheer and Dance Showcase" that we took to Sports on Saturday. If this is what you would like to sign up to Exhibition on Sunday, list your Group Name as "PCA".)
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
PCA welcomes exhibition performances of any kind from Non-PCA groups, too. This is also just for fun and an opportunity to be seen! For one $40 per person ticket, you can participate in as many Non-PCA Exhibitions as you want. No judges! No medals! No stress!
To inquire about partner discounts, email [email protected]
Included with Purchase: everyone age 21+ gets a Sin City Wristband and Swag Bag.
