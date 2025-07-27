Sin City Classic 2026

Come mingle with thousands of LGBTQ+ athletes at the SCC Friday Night Registration Party, 5 to 9 PM at the Flamingo Hotel, Sunset Ballroom. It's an expo style setup. PCA will have a table. If you show up in team-approved gear, please join your PCA siblings in bucketing, popcorn stunts, and spirited impromptu cheers. If you'd rather just show up casual and socialize, that's fine too! You are welcome any time between 5 and 9 PM.





This year PCA is taking pre-registration for the Friday Registration Party to get a ballpark headcount estimate of how many people to expect. If you do not register here and decide later that you DO want to attend, that is totally OK.





Big reason to show up: Get your Swag Bag and receive your *Sin City Classic Wristband* (21+), which is for party entry and discounts, as applicable. As a PCA participant, a General Admission Sin City Classic Wristband is included with your registration. (Note: Wristbands are required for entry to the Sunday Night Closing Party - NO EXCEPTIONS.) PCA will mark down who gets their swag bag and Wristband and keep an exact count.





More about wristbands at sincityclassic.org.