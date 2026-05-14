Rosemaries Rescue Ranch Inc

Hosted by

Rosemaries Rescue Ranch Inc

About this event

Sinatra, Supper & Stand-Up

880 Bloomfield Ave

Verona, NJ 07044, USA

General Admission
$50

Don't forget to BYOB 🍷🍺 to enjoy with your 🍝

Optional Sponsorship Donation
Pay what you can

Consider a Sponsorship to help offset expenses and contribute towards our exorbitant medical bills. All Sponsors will receive signage recognition at the event. You can add your donation below. So grateful 🙏

▪︎ Platinum Sponsorship: $500 Donation
▪︎ Gold Sponsorship: $300 Donation
▪︎ Silver Sponsorships: $250 Donation
▪︎ Bronze Sponsorship: $100 Donation

Add a donation for Rosemaries Rescue Ranch Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!