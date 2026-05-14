Sinatra, Supper & Stand-Up

Consider a Sponsorship to help offset expenses and contribute towards our exorbitant medical bills. All Sponsors will receive signage recognition at the event. You can add your donation below. So grateful 🙏



▪︎ Platinum Sponsorship: $500 Donation

▪︎ Gold Sponsorship: $300 Donation

▪︎ Silver Sponsorships: $250 Donation

▪︎ Bronze Sponsorship: $100 Donation