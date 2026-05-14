Sinatra, Supper & Stand-Up

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About this event
Don't forget to BYOB 🍷🍺 to enjoy with your 🍝
Consider a Sponsorship to help offset expenses and contribute towards our exorbitant medical bills. All Sponsors will receive signage recognition at the event. You can add your donation below. So grateful 🙏
▪︎ Platinum Sponsorship: $500 Donation
▪︎ Gold Sponsorship: $300 Donation
▪︎ Silver Sponsorships: $250 Donation
▪︎ Bronze Sponsorship: $100 Donation
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!