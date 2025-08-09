Formosan UMC of the East Bay

Sing & Act in Mandarin 華語音樂戲劇課

1755 Sunnyvale Ave. Walnut Creek

CA 94597

Free Trial Lesson on 9/7/25
Curious if Mandarin is right for your child?
Join us for a Free Trial Lesson on 9/7/25!

Student
Age: 6-18 years old

ASAP Class Dates 上課日期:

9/7, 9/14, 9/21, 9/28, 

10/5, 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 

11/2, 11/9, 11/16, 

12/7, 12/14 (Performance Day during Sunday Service, meet at 9:45 AM) 
Dress rehearsal: 12/20/2025 at 2 PM
Final performance: 12/24/2025 at 4 PM

Time 時間: 1:00~2:15 PM 

Adults Volunteer
Dress rehearsal: 12/20/2025
Final performance: 12/24/2025

Young Volunteer/ TA
Speaking and reading in Mandarin comfortably


Dress rehearsal: 12/20/2025
Final performance: 12/24/2025

