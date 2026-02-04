Sing and Dine 2026 Table Sponsorship

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About this event
Your table sponsorship helps provide a child the opportunity to experience House Theatre’s Imagine Camp, removing barriers and supporting creativity, confidence, and summer arts education.
Your sponsorship also includes two seats at the sponsored table included with the donation.
Your sponsorship supports a Vox student’s journey as they participate in House Theatre programming, helping develop vocal excellence, leadership, and ministry through performance.
Your sponsorship also includes two seats at the sponsored table included with the donation.
Your table sponsorship helps directly offset the production and operational costs of Sing and Dine, ensuring the sustainability of this annual fundraiser and allowing House Theatre to continue serving students and families throughout the year.
Your sponsorship also includes two seats at the sponsored table included with the donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!