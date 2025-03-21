With a Platinum sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2025 - 2026 season
- Business logo added to Newport Sings website
- Social media post thanking you or your business
- VIP seating at Newport Sings May 2025 and December 2025 concerts
- Reserved parking at “Sing Me a Song”
- A table (8 people) at “Sing Me a Song”
With a Platinum sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2025 - 2026 season
- Business logo added to Newport Sings website
- Social media post thanking you or your business
- VIP seating at Newport Sings May 2025 and December 2025 concerts
- Reserved parking at “Sing Me a Song”
- A table (8 people) at “Sing Me a Song”
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
With a Gold sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2025 - 2026 season
- Business logo added to Newport Sings website
- Social media post thanking you or your business
- 6 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”
With a Gold sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2025 - 2026 season
- Business logo added to Newport Sings website
- Social media post thanking you or your business
- 6 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
With a Silver sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2025 - 2026 season
- 4 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”
With a Silver sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2025 - 2026 season
- 4 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”
Bronze Sponsor
$500
With a Bronze sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program
- 2 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”
With a Bronze sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program
- 2 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”
Add a donation for Newport Sings
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!