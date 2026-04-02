Sing Me a Song 2026

With a Platinum sponsorship, you will receive:

- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2026 - 2027 season

- Business logo added to Newport Sings website

- Social media post thanking you or your business

- VIP seating at Newport Sings May 2026 and December 2026 concerts

- Reserved parking at “Sing Me a Song”

- A table (8 people) at “Sing Me a Song”