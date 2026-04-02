Newport Sings

Hosted by

Newport Sings

About this event

Sing Me a Song 2026

933 Anthony Rd

Portsmouth, RI 02871, USA

Standard Ticket
$80

This ticket price covers the cost of food and rentals at the event and contributes to our fiscal goal to fund our 2026-2027 programs.

Community Supporter
$100

This ticket price covers the cost of food and rentals at the event and provides a little extra to help us meet our fiscal goal to fund our 2026-2027 programs.

Heartfelt Supporter
$55

Limited quantity available. This ticket price covers the cost of food and rentals at the event. While it does not directly contribute to our fiscal goal, your presence and enthusiastic support of the Newport Sings community is felt and appreciated.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

With a Platinum sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2026 - 2027 season
- Business logo added to Newport Sings website
- Social media post thanking you or your business
- VIP seating at Newport Sings May 2026 and December 2026 concerts
- Reserved parking at “Sing Me a Song”
- A table (8 people) at “Sing Me a Song”

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

With a Gold sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2026 - 2027 season
- Business logo added to Newport Sings website
- Social media post thanking you or your business
- 4 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

With a Silver sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2026 - 2027 season
- 2 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”

Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

With a Bronze sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program
- 2 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”

Cannot attend (but want to support!)
Pay what you can

Thank you for supporting Newport Sings! We're sorry you cannot join us at the event.

Add a donation for Newport Sings

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