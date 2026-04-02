Sing Me a Song 2026

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About this event
This ticket price covers the cost of food and rentals at the event and contributes to our fiscal goal to fund our 2026-2027 programs.
This ticket price covers the cost of food and rentals at the event and provides a little extra to help us meet our fiscal goal to fund our 2026-2027 programs.
Limited quantity available. This ticket price covers the cost of food and rentals at the event. While it does not directly contribute to our fiscal goal, your presence and enthusiastic support of the Newport Sings community is felt and appreciated.
8 left!
With a Platinum sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2026 - 2027 season
- Business logo added to Newport Sings website
- Social media post thanking you or your business
- VIP seating at Newport Sings May 2026 and December 2026 concerts
- Reserved parking at “Sing Me a Song”
- A table (8 people) at “Sing Me a Song”
With a Gold sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2026 - 2027 season
- Business logo added to Newport Sings website
- Social media post thanking you or your business
- 4 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”
With a Silver sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program and all Newport Sings programs in the 2026 - 2027 season
- 2 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”
With a Bronze sponsorship, you will receive:
- Name or logo listed in the “Sing Me a Song” program
- 2 tickets to “Sing Me a Song”
Thank you for supporting Newport Sings! We're sorry you cannot join us at the event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!