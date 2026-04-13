Shenandoah Valley Choral Society

Hosted by

Shenandoah Valley Choral Society

About this event

Singer Registration for Summer 2026

315 S Dogwood Dr

Harrisonburg, VA 22801, USA

Concert dues
$25
All Music
$24.50
All 10 pieces - Choose this option if you need all the music
2 new pieces
$6.30

Blue Moon – arr. Kirby Shaw ($2.35)

Unity Song – Robert T. Gibson ($3.95)

Cindy
$2.75

arr. David Eddleman - This piece was performed in 2013 and 2018 by the SVCS.

Ain’t Misbehavin’
$2.65

arr. Mark Hayes. This piece was performed in 2014 by the SVCS.

As Time Goes By
$2.10

arr. Jay Althouse. This piece was performed in 2014 by the SVCS.

Skip to My Lou
$1.90

arr. John Purifoy. This piece was performed in 2014 by the SVCS.

Every Night When the Sun Goes Down
$1.80

arr. David Waggoner. This piece was performed in 2013 by the SVCS.

America the Beautiful
$2.25

arr. William Russell Bennett (performed yearly)

Armed Forces Salute
$2

arr. Joyce Eilers (performed yearly)

Battle Hymn of the Republic
$2.75

arr. Peter J. Wilhousky (performed yearly)

Add a donation for Shenandoah Valley Choral Society

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