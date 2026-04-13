Singer Registration for Summer 2026

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Blue Moon – arr. Kirby Shaw ($2.35)
Unity Song – Robert T. Gibson ($3.95)
arr. David Eddleman - This piece was performed in 2013 and 2018 by the SVCS.
arr. Mark Hayes. This piece was performed in 2014 by the SVCS.
arr. Jay Althouse. This piece was performed in 2014 by the SVCS.
arr. John Purifoy. This piece was performed in 2014 by the SVCS.
arr. David Waggoner. This piece was performed in 2013 by the SVCS.
arr. William Russell Bennett (performed yearly)
arr. Joyce Eilers (performed yearly)
arr. Peter J. Wilhousky (performed yearly)
$
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