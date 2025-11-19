WSCA Singer Registrations - January Semester 2026

About this event
New WSCA Lyrica & Encore singers place a registration deposit. This includes the Activity and Uniform Rental fees.
(Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date).
Lyrica Intermediate Choir: Girls 4th-8th grades.
Encore Advanced Choir: Girls 8th-12th grades.
New WSCA UPBEAT! singers place a deposit to reserve their spot for the January Semester. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date)
Upbeat! Training Choir: Girls 2nd-4th grades.
New Sforzando singers pay a registration deposit that includes the Activity and Uniform Rental Fees. (Does NOT include tuition to be paid at a later date.)
Sforzando: Treble boys 3rd-6th grade.
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