Singer Songwriter Event

About this event
Become a "Friend Sponsor" today! With this option you will receive;
Sponsor listing
Recognition during the festival.
Become a "Bronze Sponsor" today! With this option you will receive;
Sponsor listing
Recognition during the festival
Event Acknowledgment.
Become a "Silver Sponsor" today! With this option you will receive;
Sponsor listing on event signage and promotions
Event Acknowledgment
Reserved seating.
Become a "Silver Sponsor" today! With this option you will receive;
Prominent logo placement on promotional materials
Recognition during the festival
Social Media recognition
Reserved seating
Become a "Silver Sponsor" today! With this option you will receive;
Premier recognition as Presenting Sponsors
Largest logo placement on all event materials
Stage recognition throughout the event
Featured Social Media and Promotional recognition
Complimentary VIP seating/table
$
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