A close-up of hands strumming a guitar is on the left, with festival details and a lineup listed on the right against a blurred background.
Friends Of Cordell Hull Lake

Hosted by

Friends Of Cordell Hull Lake

About this event

Singer Songwriter Event

7316 Granville Hwy

Granville, TN 38564, USA

General Admission
$35
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Friend Sponsor
$500

Become a "Friend Sponsor" today! With this option you will receive;

Sponsor listing

Recognition during the festival.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Become a "Bronze Sponsor" today! With this option you will receive;

Sponsor listing

Recognition during the festival

Event Acknowledgment.

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

Become a "Silver Sponsor" today! With this option you will receive;

Sponsor listing on event signage and promotions

Event Acknowledgment

Reserved seating.

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Become a "Silver Sponsor" today! With this option you will receive;

Prominent logo placement on promotional materials

Recognition during the festival

Social Media recognition

Reserved seating

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Become a "Silver Sponsor" today! With this option you will receive;

Premier recognition as Presenting Sponsors

Largest logo placement on all event materials

Stage recognition throughout the event

Featured Social Media and Promotional recognition

Complimentary VIP seating/table

Add a donation for Friends Of Cordell Hull Lake

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!