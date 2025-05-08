Silent Auction

“Amazed”



A tribute to Muhammad Ali



36x24” Giclee Print on archival paper Signed and numbers edition of 250 prints.



Mamma Ali took the original picture when Muhammad won his fight against Sonny Liston in 1965.



“I first met Dr. Khalilah at an art event and upon explaining what the Art Army was (an International Art Organization) we instantly clicked and became friends. And as the old saying goes, all great men have a great woman behind them. This is doubly true of the woman who made Muhammad Ali who he was. To find out how much so, you will have to read her book, which I am helping with the cover & a family portrait.



Through the years we have kept in touch and have collaborated on a couple of projects, and I am very excited to offer these signed limited edition prints to the public.”

When asked, “What was that look in his eyes?” She said, “that was the look he had in his eyes when he amazed himself.”

-PEREGO