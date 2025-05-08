Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is a limited, signed edition print of a painting produced live at Salvador Dali‘s one hundredth birthday party held at the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida.
“The original paintings are on two 4‘ x 8‘ canvases that my assistant, Daas and I painted in the grotto outside of the museum during the birthday celebration. They were painted ‘landscape view’ separately on the grounds.
Then later, when both canvases were brought into the masterwork gallery, my friend’s bands played as they were stood up into ‘portrait view’ and put together. To the amazement of the guests, a composite Salvador Dali portrait was revealed. You could hear everyone gasp as they saw it was Dali’s face. It was definitely a highlight of my career and an unforgettable epic moment for everyone there.”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artist:
Ruth Ginsburg
auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Eruption”
An Eddie Van Halen Tribute
24x36” Giclee print on archival paper Signed and numbers edition of 150 prints.
“I remember back when I was a kid in art class, there would always be an argument about who is the greatest guitarist of all time. You got people throwing in Jimi Hendrix; you had Angus Young thrown into the mix; maybe even Eric Clapton and Yngwie Malmsteen. But for me, I think Eddie’s intro to eruption kind of nailed him as being the greatest guitar player ever. I wanted the painting to evoke the feeling that the sound was erupting out of him & his guitar. Also that he was one with his instrument.”
-PEREGO
auctionV2.input.startingBid
“Amazed”
A tribute to Muhammad Ali
36x24” Giclee Print on archival paper Signed and numbers edition of 250 prints.
Mamma Ali took the original picture when Muhammad won his fight against Sonny Liston in 1965.
“I first met Dr. Khalilah at an art event and upon explaining what the Art Army was (an International Art Organization) we instantly clicked and became friends. And as the old saying goes, all great men have a great woman behind them. This is doubly true of the woman who made Muhammad Ali who he was. To find out how much so, you will have to read her book, which I am helping with the cover & a family portrait.
Through the years we have kept in touch and have collaborated on a couple of projects, and I am very excited to offer these signed limited edition prints to the public.”
When asked, “What was that look in his eyes?” She said, “that was the look he had in his eyes when he amazed himself.”
-PEREGO
auctionV2.input.startingBid
One free frozen treat per week for a whole year from Honest John's Frozen custard in Gainesboro, TN. estimated retail value is $600.00!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Win a 2 night stay at Fig Flat Air BNB in downtown Gainesboro, TN. Retail Value of $500! Don't miss out on this opportunity!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
What better way to spend a summer day with friends and family than on the water on a spacious pontoon boat at the beautiful Wildwood Resort & marina in Granville, TN.! Retail value $598.00
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wildwood Weekend getaway for 2! From sunrise to sunset, don't miss out on this opportunity to come stay at beautiful Wildwood Resort & Marina in Granville, TN. for the experience you didn't know you needed. Retail value of $570.00!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Perfect for hiking to any of the many waterfall places here in Tennessee! Deluxe Picnic Daypack
$150 value
Easy to carry, insulated, complete!
Contains everything you need for a picnic for two:
• Re-usable dinner plates, utensils, napkins, glasses
• Cutting board, cheese knife, wine opener, napkins
• Stuffed with a ready to go picnic
• Local bread
• Salami
• Brick of cheese
• Select fruits
• Beverages
• Cookies Generously donated by, Miss Sallies Market in Gainesboro Tennessee. Miss Sallie’s Market
212 East Hull Ave., Gainesboro, Tennessee
931-268-1936
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Your summer adventure awaits!!! Looking for something to do this summer with the family? Adventure Science Center is the place for you! You are bidding on a family 4pk of admission passes to the Adventure Science Center in Nashville TN! Bring your family for an adventure in everything Science!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Your summer adventure awaits!!! Looking for something to do this summer with the family? Adventure Science Center is the place for you! You are bidding on a family 4pk of admission passes to the Adventure Science Center in Nashville TN! Bring your family for an adventure in everything Science!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Love to read? Parnassus books in Nashville has what your looking for! You are bidding on a gift card for Parnassus retail value of $25.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Tea-time you say? This is your chance to grab a gift certificate from "The Lovely Find" located in Granville, TN. where you and a guest of your choice may call and make a reservation for a full tea experience for two! Weather friend, Significant other or treasured college you are sure to have an amazing experience and memory to last a lifetime.
The Lovely Find
200 Line St.
Granville, TN 38564
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Looking for a new hobby this summer? What better hobby than metal detecting for find lost or hidden treasures! You are bidding on a Dr.Otek Metal Detector perfect for a beginners! Retail Value is $109.00.
NOTE: Color may vary.
Donated by:
S and L Variety
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Do you love guns? Though this one you can't shoot with you can however light a fire! You are bidding on this novelty, butane lighter that looks like a pistol. It comes with a hard case and a silencer that changes the color of the flame when installed on the barrel.
Donated by:
S&L Variety
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Calling all gun novelty lovers!!! This is a pocket knife that looks like a pistol. It comes with a holster to wear it on your belt buckle to make easy to reach for when you need it!
This knife has a 3 1/2 inch blade on it.
Donated by:
S&L Variety
auctionV2.input.startingBid
You are bidding on a set of knives with 4 &1/2 inch blades and wooden handles that have dragons burned into them. These are unique and slide together for storage so you don't have worry about stabbing yourself when reaching into the drawer!
Donated by:
S&L Variety
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This little cutie is made of faux flowers designed in the shape of a Teddy bear perfect for someone special in your life!
Donated by:
S&L Variety
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This little cutie is made of faux flowers designed in the shape of a Teddy bear perfect for someone special in your life!
Donated by:
S&L Variety
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This little cutie is made of faux flowers designed in the shape of a Teddy bear perfect for someone special in your life!
Donated by:
S&L Variety
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This little cutie is made of faux flowers designed in the shape of a Teddy bear perfect for someone special in your life!
Donated by:
S&L Variety
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Do you or your partner love chickens? This is the lamp for you! This lamp has a standard cord that plugs straight into your outlet. This is a chicken laying an egg and egg lights up!
Donated by:
S&L Variety
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing