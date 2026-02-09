Singing Away in Margaritaville - Region 9 Contest

Hosted by
About this event
Admission to quartet contest, chorus contest, and Saturday night Show of Champions for adults not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9
Admission to quartet contest, chorus contest, and Saturday night Show of Champions for any youth (ages 11-25) not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9. Youth age 10 & under are free and should be registered as a complimentary registration at the bottom of the form.
Admission to Friday QUARTET CONTEST ONLY for adults not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9
Admission to Friday QUARTET CONTEST ONLY for youth (ages 11-25) not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9. Youth age 10 & under are free and should be registered as a complimentary registration at the bottom of the form.
Admission to Saturday CHORUS CONTEST ONLY for adults not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9
Admission to Saturday CHORUS CONTEST ONLY for youth (ages 11-25) not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9. Youth 10 & under are free and should be registered as a complimentary registration at the bottom of the form.
Admission to Saturday night SHOW OF CHAMPIONS ONLY for adults not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9
Admission to Saturday night SHOW OF CHAMPIONS ONLY for youth (ages 11-25) not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9. Youth age 10 & under are free and should be registered as a complimentary registration at the bottom of the form.
VIP seating for the Saturday night Show of Champions. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO QUARTET OR CHORUS CONTEST.
Admission to quartet & chorus contest and Saturday night Show of Champions for adult members of Coastal Harmony Region 9. FOR MEMBERS REGISTERING AFTER APRIL 15TH.
Admission to quartet & chorus contest and Saturday night Show of Champions for youth (age 25 & under) members of Coastal Harmony Region 9. FOR YOUTH MEMBERS REGISTERING AFTER APRIL 15TH.
Available to Front Line Directors, Sweet Adelines International Past Presidents, ACTIVE Military with ID, Youth ages 10 & under, and Coastal Harmony Regional Management Team.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!