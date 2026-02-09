Coastal Harmony Region 9 Sweet Adelines International

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Coastal Harmony Region 9 Sweet Adelines International

About this event

Singing Away in Margaritaville - Region 9 Contest

8000 Fins Up Cir

Kissimmee, FL 34747, USA

Guest All Events Ticket
$75

Admission to quartet contest, chorus contest, and Saturday night Show of Champions for adults not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9

Guest Youth All Events Ticket
$38

Admission to quartet contest, chorus contest, and Saturday night Show of Champions for any youth (ages 11-25) not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9. Youth age 10 & under are free and should be registered as a complimentary registration at the bottom of the form.

Guest Quartet Contest Only
$25

Admission to Friday QUARTET CONTEST ONLY for adults not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9

Guest Youth Quartet Contest Only
$13

Admission to Friday QUARTET CONTEST ONLY for youth (ages 11-25) not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9. Youth age 10 & under are free and should be registered as a complimentary registration at the bottom of the form.

Guest Chorus Contest Only
$25

Admission to Saturday CHORUS CONTEST ONLY for adults not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9

Guest Youth Chorus Contest Only
$13

Admission to Saturday CHORUS CONTEST ONLY for youth (ages 11-25) not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9. Youth 10 & under are free and should be registered as a complimentary registration at the bottom of the form.

Guest Show of Champions Only
$25

Admission to Saturday night SHOW OF CHAMPIONS ONLY for adults not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9

Guest Youth Show of Champions Only
$13

Admission to Saturday night SHOW OF CHAMPIONS ONLY for youth (ages 11-25) not a member of Coastal Harmony Region 9. Youth age 10 & under are free and should be registered as a complimentary registration at the bottom of the form.

VIP UPGRADE Show of Champions ONLY
$10

VIP seating for the Saturday night Show of Champions. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO QUARTET OR CHORUS CONTEST.

Region 9 Member All Events Ticket Late Registration
$40

Admission to quartet & chorus contest and Saturday night Show of Champions for adult members of Coastal Harmony Region 9. FOR MEMBERS REGISTERING AFTER APRIL 15TH.

Region 9 Youth Member All Events Ticket Late Registration
$20

Admission to quartet & chorus contest and Saturday night Show of Champions for youth (age 25 & under) members of Coastal Harmony Region 9. FOR YOUTH MEMBERS REGISTERING AFTER APRIL 15TH.

Complimentary All Events Registration
Free

Available to Front Line Directors, Sweet Adelines International Past Presidents, ACTIVE Military with ID, Youth ages 10 & under, and Coastal Harmony Regional Management Team.

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