Quilt Auction for Singing Creek Educational Center

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Brightly Colored Green Lap Quilt
42” x 52”
A splash of color for any room to keep you cozy! Machine quilted.
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Autumn Colors Large Lap Quilt
58” x 74”
A great cozy for the couch. Warm fall colors with a blue border and a pretty underside. Machine quilted.
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Lone Star Quilt
76” x 76”
A classic pattern made from reproduction material, this pretty quilt will brighten up your bed.
Starting bid
53.5" x 72"
This sweet quilt is perfect for warming a lap or for a toddler bed. Colorful stars with a purple border edged in blue.
Starting bid
Autumn Table Runner
51” x 21.5”
Brighten up your table! Soft fall colors in peach and greens. Machine quilted.
Starting bid
Pink Hearts Wall Hanging
24” x 24”
Charming, hand quilted table topper or wall hanging with pink hearts.
Starting bid
63” x 21.5”
Beautiful Spring colors. Perfect for a long table or to drape over a smaller table. Machine quilted.
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