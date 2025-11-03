Singing Creek Educational Center

Hosted by

Singing Creek Educational Center

About this event

Sales closed

Quilt Auction for Singing Creek Educational Center

Pick-up location

1440 W 26th Ave, Eugene, OR 97405, USA

Brightly Colored Green Lap Quilt item
Brightly Colored Green Lap Quilt item
Brightly Colored Green Lap Quilt item
Brightly Colored Green Lap Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Brightly Colored Green Lap Quilt
42” x 52”  
A splash of color for any room to keep you cozy! Machine quilted. 

Autumn Colors Large Lap Quilt item
Autumn Colors Large Lap Quilt item
Autumn Colors Large Lap Quilt item
Autumn Colors Large Lap Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Autumn Colors Large Lap Quilt

58” x 74”   
A great cozy for the couch. Warm fall colors with a blue border and a pretty underside. Machine quilted. 

Lone Star Quilt item
Lone Star Quilt item
Lone Star Quilt
$100

Starting bid

Lone Star Quilt
76” x 76”   
A classic pattern made from reproduction material, this pretty quilt will brighten up your bed.

Twinkling Stars Quilt item
Twinkling Stars Quilt item
Twinkling Stars Quilt item
Twinkling Stars Quilt
$55

Starting bid

53.5" x 72"

This sweet quilt is perfect for warming a lap or for a toddler bed. Colorful stars with a purple border edged in blue.

Autumn Table Runner item
Autumn Table Runner item
Autumn Table Runner item
Autumn Table Runner
$45

Starting bid

Autumn Table Runner

51”  x 21.5”   

Brighten up your table! Soft fall colors in peach and greens. Machine quilted.


Pink Hearts Wall Hanging item
Pink Hearts Wall Hanging item
Pink Hearts Wall Hanging
$25

Starting bid

Pink Hearts Wall Hanging
24” x 24” 
Charming, hand quilted table topper or wall hanging with pink hearts.

Spring Squares Table Runner item
Spring Squares Table Runner item
Spring Squares Table Runner
$45

Starting bid

63” x 21.5”  
Beautiful Spring colors. Perfect for a long table or to drape over a smaller table.  Machine quilted.  

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!