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About this event
25 Contestant Spots | $25 Per Singer
Take the stage, share your voice, and compete for the title of Singing for Slices Champion while supporting the teachers and classrooms of Advanced Sacred Hope Academy.
Whether you're a seasoned performer or simply singing for fun, every contestant helps make a difference for local students.
🎤 Entry into the Singing for Slices Competition
Designated area for Singers near stage
🍕 Two slices of pizza
🥤 One non-alcoholic beverage
💧 Bottled water & hot tea (Singer exclusive)
🎁 Door prize entry | 1 ticket
🛍️ Access to the silent auction & raffles
⭐ An unforgettable evening of music, community, and fun
👕 Exclusive event T-shirt for purchase
Only 25 contestant spots are available. Pre-registration is highly encouraged.
12 Seats | $100 Per Guest
Enjoy the best seats in the house with our exclusive Center Stage Experience, located directly behind the judges. Gather with friends, family, or colleagues for an elevated evening of music, food, and community while supporting ASHA's teachers and students.
Your Center Stage Experience Includes:
🍕 Elevated Pizza Dinner
🥤 2 Drink tickets for VIP Lounge Bar (Does not include venue bar drinks)
🎁 Door prize entry | 2 tickets
🎟️ VIP Lounge access | Opens @ 3:00 PM
👕 Exclusive event T-shirt
⭐ Reserved premium seating directly behind the judges
🛍️ Access to the silent auction & raffles
🎤 An unforgettable night supporting a great cause
Limited to only 12 guests.
4 Available | $500 Each
Thank you for donating your time and talents to help make Singing for Slices an unforgettable evening. Your encouragement, enthusiasm, and support will help crown our first Singing for Slices Champion while directly benefiting the teachers and classrooms of Advanced Sacred Hope Academy (ASHA).
Judge Sponsorship Includes:
🎤 Reserved front-row judges seating
🍕 Elevated Pizza Dinner
⭐ VIP Lounge access throughout the evening | Opens @ 3:00 PM
🥂 Hosted VIP bar access
🥤 Drinks provided in the VIP Lounge bar | Does not include venue beverages
👕 Exclusive event T-shirt
🎁 Door prize entry | 2 tickets
📣 Recognition during the program
❤️ The opportunity to invest directly in local teachers and students.
Only four Judge Sponsorships are available
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!