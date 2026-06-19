🎤 Contestant Entry

25 Contestant Spots | $25 Per Singer

Take the stage, share your voice, and compete for the title of Singing for Slices Champion while supporting the teachers and classrooms of Advanced Sacred Hope Academy.

Whether you're a seasoned performer or simply singing for fun, every contestant helps make a difference for local students.

Your Contestant Entry Includes:

🎤 Entry into the Singing for Slices Competition

Designated area for Singers near stage

🍕 Two slices of pizza

🥤 One non-alcoholic beverage

💧 Bottled water & hot tea (Singer exclusive)

🎁 Door prize entry | 1 ticket

🛍️ Access to the silent auction & raffles

⭐ An unforgettable evening of music, community, and fun

👕 Exclusive event T-shirt for purchase









Only 25 contestant spots are available. Pre-registration is highly encouraged.