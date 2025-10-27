Singing Grace Ranch's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Valued at $165, enjoy an ultimate experience at Singing Grace Ranch! 🐴
This package includes:
✨Voucher must be redeemed by 11/1/26.✨
Starting bid
Donated by: Owl Be Bougie Boutique
Owl Be Bougie Boutique is proud to donate an all genuine leather rolling duffle bag and matching toiletry bag — a stunning set valued at over $500 retail!
This beautiful handcrafted duo combines luxury and Western style, perfect for your next getaway.
Bid generously to support Singing Grace Ranch and take home a piece of bougie style!
💖 Stay Bougie, Y’all! 💖
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!