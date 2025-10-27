Singing Grace Ranch's Silent Auction

Donated by: Owl Be Bougie Boutique





Owl Be Bougie Boutique is proud to donate an all genuine leather rolling duffle bag and matching toiletry bag — a stunning set valued at over $500 retail!





This beautiful handcrafted duo combines luxury and Western style, perfect for your next getaway.





Bid generously to support Singing Grace Ranch and take home a piece of bougie style!

💖 Stay Bougie, Y’all! 💖