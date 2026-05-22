Fog City Singers: Singing In The Spotlight

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With the SILVER Fog Pass, you get access to the venue at 6:00PM, 30 minutes before the music begins to secure your seat, grab a drink at the bar, grab a bite at the food truck, and mingle with others. This show is open seating. All are welcome and encouraged to stay for drinks and mingling following the conclusion of the performance. Non-alcoholic & alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.
With the GOLD Fog Pass, you get early access (5:30PM entry) to the venue to secure your seat, grab a drink at the bar, grab a bite at the food truck, and mingle with others a full hour before the performance begins. This show is open seating. All are welcome and encouraged to stay for drinks and mingling following the conclusion of the performance. Non-alcoholic & alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.
This is for those who have already purchased a Silver Fog Pass that wish to upgrade to Gold.
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