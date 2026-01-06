Singing Out

Singing Out

Singing Out Las Cruces January 2026 Concert: We're Here, We're Queer, Get Used to it!

1701 Missouri Ave

Las Cruces, NM 88001, USA

VIP Ticket
$20

A VIP ticket gives you a guaranteed seat in the front rows.

Adult (ages 18-64)
$15

This ticket is for Adults ages 18-64.

Seniors & Students
$12

This ticket price is for Seniors age 65+, and all students age 11+.

Children (10 and Under)
Free

Children 10 and under can attend for free but must be accompanied at all times by a parent or legal guardian. We have a select number of kid kits available to help your little ones have something to do during the concert. We love that people want to bring their families to enjoy our performances and we also know how hard it is to sit still! We want to do what we can to ensure that families can enjoy our concerts too!

