"Singing Side By Side": Sing Soul Celebration & Fundraiser

NY 13202
You have discretionary income and wish to pay extra! This ticket includes the same access to the fundraiser event, including an evening of performances, options for participatory singing and movement, and light refreshments, PLUS lending additional support for Singing Soulutions’ mission to sing for collective wellness!
You have discretionary income and wish to pay extra! This ticket includes the same access to the fundraiser event, including an evening of performances, options for participatory singing and movement, and light refreshments, PLUS lending additional support for Singing Soulutions’ mission to sing for collective wellness!
You can comfortably meet your needs and would like to pay extra to help re-balance systemic inequity. This ticket includes the same access to the fundraiser event, including an evening of performances, options for participatory singing and movement, and light refreshments, PLUS supporting access for a lower income member of our community.
You can meet your basic needs if you budget carefully - this is the cost of a general admission ticket which includes an evening of performances, options for participatory singing and movement, and light refreshments.
You live on a limited income, but can meet your basic needs most of the time. A supported ticket that includes the same access to an evening of performances, optional participatory singing and movement for our well-being, and light refreshments.
You face financial hardship, struggle to meet basic needs, qualify for government assistance, and/or lack reliable transportation. Pay zero dollars or a sliding scale amount using the optional donation tier below. Ticket includes the same access to an evening of performances, optional participatory singing and movement for our well-being, and light refreshments.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing