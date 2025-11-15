Singing Valentines 2026

"The Personal Touch"
$50

🩷 LIVE QUARTET sings one song, reads message from payee, and presents a gift. MUST be located within 30 miles of Downtown Norfolk, Virginia.

Check one: ❑ live flower or ❑ candy box


Choose one song:

❑ Happy Together ❑ Let Me Call You Sweetheart

❑ Grow Old With You ❑ Let’s Start Tomorrow Tonight


Choose one time frame: (More accurate arrival times will be emailed to payee by Feb. 12)

❑ 9:30 am. to 12:30 pm. ❑ 1:00 pm. to 4:00 pm.


**For Optional Zeffy fee, please be sure to change drop down to "Other" and write in $0.

“Love From Afar”
$15

🩷 Chorus calls one person - reads message from payee, sings a song by phone


Choose one song:

❑ Happy Together ❑ We Are Family ❑ Grow Old With You ❑ Let’s Start Tomorrow Tonight


Choose one time frame: (More accurate arrival times will be emailed to payee by Feb. 12)

❑ 9:15 to 10:30am ❑ 10:30 am to 12 noon ❑12:30 to 2:00pm ❑ 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.


**For Optional Zeffy fee, please be sure to change drop down to "Other" and write in $0.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing