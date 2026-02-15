Singing Valentines 2026 (copy)

About this shop
Make your sweetheart feel special by having our quartet come to their work, home or event to serenade them in front of their friends and/or family.
Our basic package includes a card, a rose and 2 love songs.
Make your sweetheart feel special by having our quartet come to their work, home or event to serenade them in front of their friends and/or family.
This package includes 1 Dozen Roses, a card, and 2 love songs.
Make your sweetheart feel special by having our quartet serenade them on the phone! Open to any US phone number.
Add an extra rose for your valentine. (Must purchase a singing valentine package as well)
Required for Hurricane Area Delivery Only. If you wish for a quartet to sing out in the Hurricane Area, please add this to your cart along with your desired package.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!