Singing Valentines 2026 (copy)

Singing Valentine Basic Package
$40

Make your sweetheart feel special by having our quartet come to their work, home or event to serenade them in front of their friends and/or family.

Our basic package includes a card, a rose and 2 love songs.

Singing Valentine Dozen Rose Package
$80

Make your sweetheart feel special by having our quartet come to their work, home or event to serenade them in front of their friends and/or family.

This package includes 1 Dozen Roses, a card, and 2 love songs.

Singing Valentine Phone Call
$10

Make your sweetheart feel special by having our quartet serenade them on the phone! Open to any US phone number.

Extra Rose
$5

Add an extra rose for your valentine. (Must purchase a singing valentine package as well)

Travel Fee
$20

Required for Hurricane Area Delivery Only. If you wish for a quartet to sing out in the Hurricane Area, please add this to your cart along with your desired package.

