Singing Valentine's

Charleston

SC, USA

Cupid's Quartet Delivery
$60

Give your Valentine a love note they'll hear before they see...a live barbershop quartet arriving with a song, a rose, and a smile. This ticket is your all access pass to an unforgettable romance.

$5

The Palmetto Vocal Project, the Lowcountry's premier missed voices a cappella chorus, is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the joy of a cappella singing in the barbershop style to the greater Charleston community.

$10

$20

$100

